Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough: Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway maintain Boro's perfect start

Middlesbrough maintained their excellent start to the Championship campaign when they recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win at Norwich to make it three straight wins under new boss Rob Edwards.

Two goals in three minutes just before the break from Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway set up the victory, with Boro's cause being helped by a 58th-minute red card for Norwich midfielder Jacob Wright for a dangerous tackle.

For Norwich is was a second successive home defeat, although they made a game of it after being reduced to 10 men, with Josh Sargent's fourth goal of the campaign in the 85th minute setting up a nervy finale which saw the impressive visitors stand firm.

Norwich goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic almost gifted the visitors an early lead after taking too long to get his clearance away but Morgan Whittaker was unable to get the ball down to convert.

The Canaries proceeded to have the better of the half after that, with Sargent directing a couple of headers wide when he should have down better and Papa Amadou Diallo going close with a curler from the edge of the box.

But the hosts lost their way just before the break and twice coughed up possession in dangerous areas to enable Middlesbrough take a firm grip on proceedings.

After 43 minutes the loose ball was moved swiftly cross the pitch from right to left, with Hayden Hackney setting up Azaz to cut inside and smash the ball home.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 after more poor Norwich defending.

This time Mirko Topic was caught in possession and Boro got the ball to the byline where Aidan Morris crossed for Conway to apply a simple finishing touch from close range.

Sol Brynn saved well from Diallo as the Canaries made a bright start to second half despite losing Jack Stacey to a facial injury while at the other end it needed a well-timed tackle from Harry Darling to thwart Conway as he raced through.

Norwich then suffered another blow just before the hour mark when they were reduced to 10 men.

After a loose touch, Wright went clattering into Morris and referee Leigh Doughty wasted no time in brandishing a red card.

Topic sent a shot inches wide as the hosts kept battling away before Kovacevic saved well from newly-introduced Sontje Hansen.

Boro later wasted a two-on-one breakaway to make it three and Norwich immediately went up the other end to reduce the arrears.

Sargent latched onto a flick to lob the keeper to maintain his record of scoring in every game this season and suddenly it was game on but even with 10 minutes of stoppage time the hosts were unable to find an equaliser.

The managers

Norwich's Liam Manning:

To follow...

Middlesbrough's Rob Edwards:

To follow...