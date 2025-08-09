Norwich City 1-2 Millwall: Macaulay Langstaff earns late Lions winner

Macaulay Langstaff made an instant impact from the bench as Millwall opened their Championship campaign with an excellent 2-1 win at Norwich.

Introduced as an 80th-minute substitute with the game delicately poised at 1-1, Langstaff took less than three minutes to make his presence felt with a cool finish to settle a keenly contested encounter.

After a cagey first half the Lions quickly took the lead after the break with a fine finish from Camiel Neghli, only for a mistake from keeper Steven Benda to gift Josh Sargent an equaliser four minutes later.

Norwich, looking to make it a winning start for new boss Liam Manning, looked the more likely to take all three points after that - but it was the Lions who had the final say to make it a happy return to Norfolk for manager Alex Neil.

Norwich, with five players making their competitive debuts, were quickly on the front foot at a sun-drenched Carrow Road and dominated the first half without seriously threatening an opener.

New-boy Mirko Topic saw an early snap-shot deflected wide by a diving Japhet Tanganga and steered another effort just past the post on the half-hour mark while Jacob Wright's 25-yard free-kick was comfortably held by Benda.

But despite putting together some decent moves Norwich struggled to create clear-cut chances against a well-drilled visiting defence.

At the other end, keeper Vladan Kovacevic had a quiet introduction to the rigours of the Championship, although he made a decent stop to keep out Neghli's goalbound shot as the Lions finished the half strongly.

Millwall were also quick out of the blocks after the break and were rewarded with the game's opening goal on 51 minutes.

They worked the ball out to the right flank where Tristan Crama put in an excellent cross which found Neghli in acres of space, and the youngster took full advantage by cracking home an unstoppable rising drive.

However the visitors wasted all their good work by gifting the Canaries an equaliser just four minutes later.

Keeper Benda wanted too much time after receiving a routine back-pass and Sargent was in like a flash to make the block, with the ball looping over the keeper and into an unguarded net.

Femi Azeez should have quickly restored Millwall's lead but fired high and wide from the edge of the six-yard box after being set up by Mihailo Ivanovic, in what was now a highly entertaining encounter.

The hosts pressed for a winner but it was Millwall who got their noses back in front again with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Summer signing Alfie Doughty was the architect with a well-timed pass putting Langstaff in down the inside left channel and the man who had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes showed admirable composure to slide the ball beneath the advancing Kovacevic.

