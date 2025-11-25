Norwich City 1-1 Oxford United: Canaries denied first home win by last-ditch strike

Norwich finally brought their dismal run of home defeats to an end at the ninth time of asking - but they were still left deflated as a goal five minutes into stoppage time saw them held to a 1-1 draw by Oxford.

Having lost their opening seven Championship fixtures at Carrow Road, together with another reverse in the Carabao Cup, the Canaries looked to be heading towards a much-needed win in Phillippe Clement's second game in charge.

They led going into added time courtesy of Jovon Makama's well-taken first-half effort only to let a couple of points slip through their grasp when Oxford substitute Filip Krastev netted a dramatic equaliser.

The goal maintained 21st-placed Oxford's five-point advantage over their hosts, who remained in desperate trouble with just Sheffield Wednesday below them in the table.

Makama had already tested visiting goalkeeper Jamie Cumming with a powerful low drive before breaking the deadlock after 29 minutes.

The ball dropped kindly for the big front man after the Canaries had won a couple of aerial challenges in the box and he took full advantage by blasting an unstoppable volley into the roof of the net.

Aside from Makama's fourth goal since his summer switch from Lincoln, there was little for either set of supporters to get excited about in the opening period as two struggling sides largely cancelled each other out.

Oxford's best moment saw home keeper Vladan Kovacevic tip Ciaron Brown's back-post header over the bar while at the other end Cumming made a smart early stop to keep out Kenny McLean's volley from an acute angle.

Josh Sargent wasted a glorious chance to double the home side's lead early in the second period.

The American striker had just the keeper to beat from close range after being picked out by McLean's sublime chipped pass but shot straight at Cumming when it looked easier to score.

Makama skied another good chance high and wide as the hosts continued to press before Emi Marcondes' goal-bound effort was deflected just over.

Oxford boss Gary Rowett made a quadruple substitution midway through the half in an attempt to turn the tide and eventually got some reward for their efforts in the fifth minute of added time.

An attack down the right saw the ball worked into the penalty area where Krastev had all the space he needed to sidefoot his effort past the exposed Kovacevic.

The managers

Norwich's Philippe Clement:

"There was a big improvement from Saturday (when they lost 4-1 at Birmingham). There was a better structure to the team, better chance creation and the fans saw a team who deserved to win the game.

"There are still a lot of things that need to be better but I think a week ago everyone would have settled for this performance, although obviously not the result.

"The team played some good football in spells and created plenty of chances - but we were unable to get the second goal to kill off the game.

"There is a lot to work with here and a lot of players are not available because of injury and some that are not at the level I want them to be.

"It will take time - certainly a lot longer than a week - but I already feel really good here."

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"On the balance of play, I am more than happy with a point. When a side is 1-0 up and doesn't put their opponents away they are always open to something like that happening at the end.

"I actually thought we were excellent for the first 30 minutes and when they scored it was a bit harsh on us.

"But they then had a 20-minute spell when they put us under a lot of pressure and we needed some good defending, good blocks and some wastefulness on their part.

"We stayed in it and were able to make an attacking quadruple substitution which eventually led to us getting our goal.

"This is an honest team, a good group of lads, who always keep going to the end."