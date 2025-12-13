Norwich City 2-1 Southampton: Jovon Makama scores controversial winner as Canaries secure rare home victory

Jovon Makama scored a second-half double as Norwich boosted their bid to pull out of the Championship relegation zone with a battling 2-1 victory over Southampton at Carrow Road.

Leading the line in the absence of Josh Sargent, who was missing due to concussion protocols, Makama struck in the 48th minute and, contentiously, just past the hour to sink a Saints side who had won five out of six going into the lunchtime kick-off.

Ryan Manning had swiftly equalised for the visitors with a fine long-range effort but summer signing Makama had the final say with his sixth goal of an impressive campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Should Southampton feel aggrieved after the ball seemed to make contact with Jovon Makama's hand for his second goal?

It might have been a different story had the Saints converted a first-half penalty, but goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic made a superb stop to thwart Adam Armstrong and set up a memorable second period for the hosts.

Southampton should have been in front inside two minutes after winning a free-kick on the edge of the area, following a foul on Leo Scienza.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vladan Kovacevic produced an incredible save from Adam Armstrong, but should it of been a penalty in the first place?

The Brazilian's brilliant curling effort struck the crossbar and bounced out kindly for Flynn Downes, who headed straight at Kovacevic when an effort either side would have opened the scoring.

The Saints went on to have the better of a lively first half and wasted an even clearer chance to open their account after 26 minutes.

This time Harry Darling was adjudged to have brought down Scienza as he burst into the area, giving Armstrong the chance to add to his impressive goal tally this season from the spot, but Southampton's top scorer was denied by a splendid diving save from Kovacevic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jovon Makama slots Norwich into the lead over Southampton.

Norwich had their moments too and looked anything but a side sitting second-bottom in the table.

Jack Stephens almost deflected a low Oscar Schwartau cross into his own net midway through the half and Makama skied the ball over from a good position after being slid in by Schwartau as the game ebbed and flowed.

The Canaries made their opponents pay for not taking their first-half chances as they edged in front inside three minutes of the second period.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southampton find the equaliser through Ryan Manning.

A switch of play saw the ball moved to the right flank where Schwartau delivered a low cross to the near post for Makama to divert into the back of the net.

Southampton were back on level terms nine minutes later. When the hosts failed to clear their lines after a corner, the ball fell to Manning - some 25 yards out - who produced a sweet left-footed drive to find the bottom corner.

The goal rush continued as Norwich made it 2-1 just past the hour mark, with Makama adding his second with a close-range finish, which went in off his hand, after Darling had headed Jacob Wright's inswinging cross into his path.

The visitors pressed hard for a second equaliser but Norwich defended well to see out only a fourth victory of a troubled campaign.

The managers

Norwich's Philippe Clement:

To follow...

Southampton's Tonda Eckert:

To follow...