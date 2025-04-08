Norwich City 0-0 Sunderland: Dour draw at Carrow Road

Promotion-chasing Sunderland turned in a below-par display at Norwich and could count themselves fortunate to come away from Carrow Road with a goalless draw.

The visitors were put under intense pressure in the opening stages by a side all-but out of the Championship play-off race and were fortunate the Canaries were unable to make the most of the series of chances they created.

It was a more even game after the break, with Sunderland having more of the play, but neither goalkeeper was seriously challenged as Regis Le Bris' side missed an opportunity to put some pressure on the three sides above them in the table.

Norwich dominated the opening period against a side who looked strangely out of the sorts with the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Romaine Mundle and top scorer Wilson Isidor not in the starting line-up.

The Canaries went close on nine minutes when Anis Ben Slimane's header grazed the upright and were almost handed a goal on a plate moments later when Dan Neil was caught in possession.

Borja Sainz quickly found himself with just Anthony Patterson to beat but the visiting keeper, whose poor pass had led to the opportunity, redeemed himself by making an excellent stop.

Sainz later planted a header straight at Patterson and Jacob Wright fired just wide from distance as the hosts continued to dictate proceedings.

The Blacks Cats failed to register a shot on or off target in the lacklustre opening 45 minutes, although Eliezer Mayenda should at least have tested Angus Gunn after Norwich had made a hash of playing out from the back.

Norwich continued to look the more likely to break the deadlock in the early stages of the second period but with the visitors defending well, clear-cut chances were at a premium.

At the other end, Mayenda again fluffed his lines when he miss-kicked with a clear sight of goal before firing into the side-netting after working himself some space in a crowded box.

Marcelino Nunez had what looked like a goalbound shot blocked in the closing stages but the match fizzled out into an instantly forgettable goalless draw.

The managers

Norwich's Johannes Hoff Thorup:

"We did more than enough to score early in the match and I was disappointed we didn't take one of our chances.

"We took control early on and I was pleased with some of our play but there were times when we didn't take advantage of good positions and when the crosses could have been better.

"In the second half we dropped off a bit and they caused us a few problems but we defended well and it's another clean sheet at home, which is good."

Sunderland's Regis Le Bris:

"Momentum is important in football. It was something I stressed to the players after the international break and it's good we now have our place in the play-offs.

"It's a great achievement after a long journey - and now we need to keep it going.

"The good thing about our position is it gives us a chance to manage the squad, give different players a chance to show what they can do.

"At this stage of the season freshness is very important so that will be on my mind in the final games. But whatever the team our aim is to finish strongly.

"We were not at our best early on, didn't use the ball well, and they put us under pressure. But I was pleased with the character of the players and the way we defended - and in the second half we were much better."