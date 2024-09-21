Norwich City 4-1 Watford: Canaries cruise to victory at Carrow Road

Norwich comfortably saw off Watford 4-1 in an entertaining clash at Carrow Road to record only their second Championship win of the season.

The Canaries were in front inside three minutes as Callum Doyle opened his account for the club and shrugged off an equaliser from Ryan Andrews to regain their lead on the stroke of half-time through Borja Sainz.

Marcelino Nunez added a well-taken third nine minutes after the restart to put the Canaries in control and substitute Ben Chrisene provided the icing on the cake just before the end as he also netted his first for the club.

An eventful first half produced three goals, chances galore and a glaring miss, with the visitors losing two players to injury in the first 13 minutes for good measure.

Norwich had already gone close through Josh Sargent when they took the lead after only three minutes with Doyle's first goal since his loan switch from Manchester City.

The young defender moved forward unchallenged before letting fly from 20 yards with an effort which appeared to go through Daniel Bachmann's outstretched arms on its way into the net.

The Hornets then lost defender Francisco Sierralta and Bachmann to injury but regrouped and got themselves back on level terms on 26 minutes just after Norwich had seen an effort from Sainz ruled out for offside.

The hosts appeared to have had a lucky escape when Rocco Vata's deflected shot came back off the woodwork but the ball was recycled and when Ken Sema's cross came over Andrews was in the right place to guide it home past a wrong-footed Angus Gunn.

Watford should have taken the lead just after the half-hour mark when Sema's inswinging corner hit the post and fell nicely for Daniel Jebbison but with the goal at his mercy the on-loan striker blasted over from close range.

Norwich duly made the visitors pay by regaining the lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

There seemed no danger when Kenny McLean picked up possession deep inside his own half but he managed to spot the fast-breaking Sainz with a perfect pass and the Spaniard took the ball into the area before comfortably beating substitute keeper Jonathan Bond.

Norwich quickly gave themselves some breathing space by stretching their lead after 54 minutes, with McLean again the instigator.

The Scottish midfielder set Doyle free down the left with a perfectly-weighted chip and the resultant cross was also right on the mark, with the on-rushing Nunez applying an emphatic finishing touch.

Sargent almost made it four after 70 minutes, shooting just wide after latching on to another incisive McLean pass, while at the other end Gunn did well to block after substitute Kwadwo Baah got a rare sight of goal.

It was Norwich who completed the scoring after 89 minutes when a cross from Jack Stacey was comfortably side-footed home by fellow substitute Chrisene.

The managers

Norwich's Johannes Hoff Thorup:

"I think with the football we have played so far this season we should have a few more points and I certainly feel we are moving in the right direction.

"We are not where we want to be yet and we will keep working hard at it until we get there. But I think this was the best performance since I've been here.

"We knew how important it was to start well - it gives confidence in the side, brings the crowd into it, and I thought we played some really good football and scored some beautiful goals.

"I was so pleased for the players - it hasn't always been the case this season but today they were rewarded with three points for a really good performance."

Watford's Tom Cleverley:

"We conceded early again and they had a very good chance to score before that. In the second half we also nearly conceded early again.

"Obviously we will have to work on our game plan for the first 10 minutes and we will keep doing that until we get it right.

"I wanted to come here and be high energy, be on the front foot - it was also like that when I played - but sometimes you can be open as a result and be punished for that.

"I think we have shown enough this season to prove we can be a top team but it is a case of getting the balance right going that other way."