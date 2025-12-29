Norwich City 0-1 Watford: Vivaldo Semedo snatches late Hornets win

A 90th-minute winner from substitute Vivaldo Semedo earned in-form Watford a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road.

A disappointing game of few clear-cut chances appeared to be heading for a goalless draw until Semedo's deflected shot found the back of the net after a fine run down the left from fellow substitute Nestory Irankunda.

It was rough justice on the hosts, who deserved at least a point for their efforts on a night when a win would have taken them out of the bottom three in the Championship.

The Hornets rarely hit top gear but have suffered just one defeat in 12 matches to move firmly into the play-off picture.

Watford had the better of a low-key opening period, going close twice on a couple occasions while the hosts rarely threatened.

Tom Ince had a good chance to open the scoring in the ninth minute after being picked out in space by Giorgi Chakvetadze but from a good position he dragged his shot wide.

The Hornets went even closer midway through the first half when the ball fell to Max Alleyne after a series of blocks and the young defender struck the upright with a low drive.

Norwich had plenty of the ball without making much use of it, and Kenny McLean's early snap shot, which was narrowly off target, was their only effort of note before the interval.

The Canaries started the second period on the front foot, with Josh Sargent's surge into the box from the left requiring a desperate last-ditch clearance from Marc Bola.

But quality was in short supply at both ends of the pitch, and when Sargent tested goalkeeper Egil Selvik with a low shot midway through the half it was a rare moment of excitement.

Norwich goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic clawed away Matthew Pollock's header from a corner as Watford finally posed a threat.

And it was the visitors who finally broke the deadlock in the last minute of normal time.

The goal was created by surge down the left from Irankunda, with the youngster finding Semedo whose shot took a big deflection off Norwich defender Kellen Fisher to wrongfoot City keeper Kovacevic and secure all three points.

The managers

Norwich's Philippe Clement:

To follow...

Watford's Javi Gracia:

To follow...