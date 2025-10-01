Norwich 0-1 West Brom: Josh Maja steers Baggies back to winning ways

Norwich's Carrow Road misery continued as West Brom won 1-0 to condemn the Canaries to a fifth successive home defeat.

Josh Maja side-footed home what proved to be the winner in the 20th minute to get the visitors back to winning ways after three games without a victory.

Norwich dominated for long periods without ever looking particularly convincing and would have got something out of the game had it not been for a superb display from keeper Josh Griffiths, who made a string of fine saves to keep them out.

After a low-key start, the match burst into life midway through the first half, with Albion going ahead from their first dangerous attack and Norwich creating a couple of good openings.

A well-timed block from Nat Phillips snuffed out a good opportunity for Josh Sargent before Albion launched a swift attack of their own to take the lead.

Samuel Iling-Junior was the architect, jinking into the box down the right and sending in a low cross that was parried by Vladan Kovacevic and fell nicely for Isaac Price to square to Maja for the simplest of finishes.

Norwich almost produced an immediate response, with Griffiths producing an excellent one-handed stop to keep out Emi Marcondes' low drive from a narrow angle - and it was the hosts who had the better of it for the remainder of the half.

They really should have equalised just before the half hour mark when Marcondes' free-kick was flicked on and fell nicely for Harry Darling, just outside the six-yard box, but the defender ballooned his shot over.

Griffiths produced his second fine stop of the night five minutes into the second half to keep out Marcondes' 25-yard free-kick, while Darling was inches wide with a header.

By now it was almost one-way traffic towards the visitors' goal but Norwich struggled to create clear-cut chances and it was not until the 83rd minute that they went close again.

It looked a goal all the way when Jovon Makama connected with a cross from fellow substitute Matej Jurasek at the back post but Griffiths produced a brilliant reflex save to keep his header out.

Griffiths was at it again a few minutes later, thwarting Ante Crnac when he looked certain to score and, inspired by their in-form keeper, the Baggies held on for a hard-fought win.

The managers

Norwich's Liam Manning:

"We are in a results business and not winning at home is not good enough. It's not a record anyone would want.

"But this was a much better performance - they had had one shot all night and we created a lot of chances but unfortunately were unable to take them. We lacked a bit of quality in and around the box at times and their keeper made some good saves.

Norwich travel to East Anglian neighbours Ipswich next.

"We know how important that game is. This group has shown a lot of toughness and resilience since I have been here to get good results away from home and we will be working hard between now and Sunday. The lads will be ready for it."

West Brom's Ryan Mason:

"Obviously we are delighted with the three points but we had to suffer for it tonight. We were up a good side and I think luck was with us at times.

"It was a tough game but everyone worked really hard and obviously Josh produced some really good moments for us. That's what you need from your keeper in games like this and I'm sure Josh will enjoy it, gain some more confidence and grow from it.

"But I'm pleased with everyone because it was a good team effort against tough opponents and we will all go home happy.

"But we won't get carried away - just as we didn't get too down when we were pegged back by a sucker punch in the 93rd minute in our last game (a 1-1 home draw with Leicester)."