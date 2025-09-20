Norwich City 2-3 Wrexham: Josh Windass scores twice as pressure eases on Phil Parkinson

Wrexham announced themselves on the Championship stage with an impressive 3-2 win at Norwich.

The Welsh side were one down at the break courtesy of a controversial goal from Jack Stacey but hit back in spectacular fashion by scoring three times.

Skipper Josh Windass netted twice, with a goal from Ryan Longman sandwiched in between, as Phil Parkinson's side showed exactly what they are capable of at a higher level.

Substitute Jovon Makama pulled one back for Norwich in stoppage time but it was little consolation from Liam Manning's side, who have now lost all four of their home games this season, three in the league.

The first meeting between these two sides for nearly 44 years got off to a lively start, with the visitors twice going close in the opening quarter.

Goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic made a superb one-handed save to keep out a Lewis O'Brien free-kick that was heading into the top corner and then Windass was denied by the woodwork after trying his luck when a short corner caught Norwich out.

But it was far from one-way traffic with the Canaries having plenty of the ball and Matej Jurasek drawing a good save out of Arthur Okonkwo after bursting clear down the right.

Kieffer Moore should have done better in a similar situation at the other end but waited too long to get his shot away and Wrexham were made to pay for their wastefulness when the hosts took the lead on 39 minutes.

The assistant referee's flag stayed down as Jurasek played in Stacey in acres of space and the wing-back showed commendable composure to slot the ball past the advancing Okonkwo.

Wrexham were back on level terms just 62 seconds into the second half following a sweeping move that started with Ben Sheaf finding Issa Kabore with an inch-perfect cross-field ball.

The on-loan Manchester City winger then played in low cross for Windass to sweep home as the Norwich defence backtracked furiously.

Kovacevic made another good stop to thwart the lively O'Brien and it was no surprise when the Welsh side made it 2-1 on 54 minutes.

Kabore, enjoying an impressive debut, was again the provider, this time picking up O'Brien's pass and crossing from the right for Longman to guide home.

Kovacevic again denied O'Brien with his fingertips and from the resulting corner the visitors remarkably made it 3-1 as Windass picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and curled in a brilliant right-foot shot into the top corner.

Wrexham had scored three goals in 12 minutes to turn the game on its head and Norwich struggled for a response.

Makama pulled one back two minutes into added time when he slotted home after Okonkwo could only parry a fierce drive from fellow substitute Liam Gibbs.

The managers

Norwich's Liam Manning:

"The words that come to mind are anger, frustration and disappointment.

"We were not good enough. Too many elements of our play were not good enough.

"We were just too passive for my liking - both when defending and when we had the ball. We have got to get back to basics - be hard to beat and a lot better with the ball.

"When we conceded early in the second half we needed to stand up to be counted, to ensure we didn't concede so easily again, but that didn't happen.

"We needed to give the crowd something to get behind and we didn't too that for long enough.

"Now it's a case of reflecting honestly, sticking together and making sure we start moving forward again."

Wrexham's Phil Parkinson:

"Some of the football we produced during that period of the game (early in the second half) was outstanding.

"We played well in the first half only to be caught out by a late goal and I told the lads not to let it affect the way they went about things in the second half.

"I told them if they kept playing in that manner they would get back into it and we did just that with some quality play.

"We were just a lot more clinical in the second half than the first and we also defended well which was pleasing because we have been cut open in some games this season.

"This is a real football ground and I love coming here. I think the last time I was in Norfolk it was at King's Lynn in front of 800 people and I want people to understand just how far we have come.

"I think one or two people felt a bit flat after our last game (a home defeat against QPR) but they shouldn't be.

"We have got a developing squad with lots of new players and once they have all settled in, and they are up to speed, I am sure we will be competitive at this level."