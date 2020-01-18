Norwich 1-0 Bournemouth: Referee uses pitchside monitor to issue second red card

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

Norwich held on for a vital 1-0 win over Bournemouth at Carrow Road after both sides were reduced to 10 men and Paul Tierney became the first Premier League referee to use a pitchside monitor.

The hosts were on top during the opening period but failed to make it count until Steve Cook received a red card for acrobatically palming away a shot in the area from Norwich debutant Ondrej Duda on the half-hour mark.

Teemu Pukki coolly converted the resulting penalty and the game maintained pace and controversy, culminating with a reckless lunge on Callum Wilson from Norwich defender Ben Godfrey, prompting Tierney to check the pitchside monitor.

The initial yellow card was overturned and the centre-back was issued with his marching orders as tempers began to flare on both sides.

With both teams down to 10 men, Bournemouth regained some attacking momentum but the Canaries held on to close the gap to safety to six points.

Player ratings Norwich: Krul (6), Aarons (7), Byram (7), Godfrey (5), Zimmerman (6), Cantwell (7), Buendia (8), Pukki (7), McLean (6), Duda (7), Tettey (7) Subs: Hanley (n/a), Rupp (n/a), Drmic (n/a) Bournemouth: Ramsdale (7), S. Cook (5), Gosling (6), Ake (6), Lerma (6), C. Wilson (5), Smith (6), Rico (6), H. Wilson (6), Fraser (6), Billing (6) Ramsdale (7), S. Cook (5), Gosling (6), Ake (6), Lerma (6), C. Wilson (5), Smith (6), Rico (6), H. Wilson (6), Fraser (6), Billing (6) Subs: Francis (6), Solanke (n/a), L. Cook (n/a)

A game of memorable red cards

Norwich deserved the three points and were controlling the game before Pukki slotted home his spot-kick down the centre of the goal as Aaron Ramsdale dived to his right.

But the game will be remembered for the two sending offs, with Cook's lunging save to stop Duda's goalbound shot worthy of any Premier League goalkeeper, and he left the field without question as his instinctive effort was punished.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe immediately called Simon Francis into action in place of Harry Wilson to maintain his four-man defence, but the Norwich onslaught ramped up and Ramsdale produced a number of saves to keep his side in the game.

All eyes were on the referee again midway through the second half, as replays revealed how Godfrey's mistimed tackle on Callum Wilson was clearly a red-card offence, resulting in the first use of a pitchside monitor and the initial yellow card upgraded to a red.

With the playing field level, Bournemouth were revitalised and looked to press Norwich into their own half to salvage a much-needed point, but Howe's side will rue several big misses, with Callum Wilson spurning two clear-cut chances.

Both teams finished the afternoon where they started in the table, but Norwich boosted their chances of survival with a positive performance which slashed the gap to safety, while Bournemouth's slump continues and they are just three points ahead of the Canaries in 19th with 10 defeats from 12 games.

What the managers said

Norwich manager Daniel Farke

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe

Man of the match - Emiliano Buendia

Bournemouth struggled to cope with the inventive duo of Buendia and Todd Cantwell, but it was the Argentinian's through-balls and menace that wreaked havoc, creating four chances before leaving the field in stoppage time.

Opta stats

Norwich kept a clean sheet for the first time in 16 Premier League home games, since a goalless draw with Manchester City in March 2016.

Since the start of last season, no player has scored more goals in English league football (excl. play-offs) than Norwich striker Teemu Pukki (39, level with James Norwood).

Steve Cook's red card for Bournemouth was his first in 304 appearances across the Premier League and the EFL.

Bournemouth have failed to score in four consecutive top-flight games for the first time ever.

What's next?

Norwich face a tricky midweek trip to Tottenham before travelling to Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend.

Bournemouth will be looking to end their torrid run of form against Brighton at the Vitality on Tuesday before hosting Arsenal in the FA Cup.