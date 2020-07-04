Norwich 0-1 Brighton: Leandro Trossard goal pushes Norwich closer to Premier League relegation

Brighton strengthened their Premier League survival hopes while seriously denting Norwich's as they earned a narrow 1-0 win at Carrow Road.

Brighton scored their opener on the counter as Norwich got caught high up the pitch, Leandro Trossard deftly sweeping into the bottom-left corner from Aaron Mooy's right-wing cross (25).

Norwich had plenty of the ball but no bite throughout, and Brighton nearly grabbed a second as Dan Burn's touch on a Mooy free kick glanced inches wide, before Norwich sub Adam Idah hit the post with a glancing header in stoppage time.

The result means Norwich are still seven points from safety, but having played a game more than the majority of their rivals, while Brighton are now nine clear of the drop zone after earning seven points from four games since the restart.

Player ratings Norwich Krul (6), Aarons (5), Godfrey (5), Klose (5), Lewis (5), Buendia (5), Tettey (4), McLean (6), Duda (4), Drmic (4), Hernandez (5)



Subs: Idah (6), Cantwell (5), Pukki (5), Vrancic (NA)



Brighton: Ryan (6), Lamptey (7), Dunk (7), Webster (6), Burn (6), Bissouma (6), Mooy (7), Propper (6), Trossard (7), Maupay (6), Connolly (6)



Subs: Gross (6), Bernardo (6), Stephens (NA), Mac Allister (NA)



Man of the match: Lewis Dunk

How naïve Norwich were beaten again

It was a case of now or never for Norwich, who had lost their last five in all competitions, and their overplaying in midfield was pounced on by Brighton several times early on, and the Seagulls took the lead midway through a rather stale first half.

Winning the ball in midfield, Neal Maupay fed Mooy wide right, and his centre was wonderfully swept home by Trossard from eight yards, having gambled at the near post.

Norwich did have first-half opportunities, but two of Onel Hernandez's efforts were blocked superbly by Lewis Dunk and Tariq Lamptey in the box.

Brighton came within inches of a second just after the break as Mooy's dangerous free-kick cross hit Burn on the back, only for the ball to land just wide of the far post.

Team news Norwich made four changes; Pukki, Cantwell, Rupp and Trybull made way for Klose, Duda, Drmic and Hernandez

Brighton also made four changes; Duffy, Stephens, Montoya and Mac Allister made way for Webster, Maupay, Trossard and Mooy

Norwich looked to force the ascendency with a triple change as Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah were introduced, and Idah came mighty close in stoppage time, as his header from Kenny McLean's cross hit the post.

Despite being easy on the eye, the Canaries once again struggled in the final third as they face the prospect of a record fifth Premier League relegation, while Brighton's improved solidity in defence looks to have earned them a fourth straight season in the Premier League.

What the managers said...

Norwich boss Daniel Farke: "This game sums up our whole season. We started on the front foot, but didn't have the cutting edge or quality. Then there is one mistake.

"Then in the second half we put in six, seven very good balls and none of our strikers could smell this chance to have an easy tap-in. It's a tough day. We knew this was more or less our chance to be back in the mix. As a club we have to feel this pain. I want my players to be devastated and you saw that at the end."

Brighton boss Graham Potter: "It's a huge three points, but we are not safe yet. We have to keep fighting. At times in a season you just have to take the result. You need character and you need a bit of luck too. We got that at the end when they hit the post.

"I know how good Norwich were in the Championship, maybe injuries have destabilised them, but Daniel is a top manager. He will learn, he will improve, and he will come back stronger for this experience."

Opta stats

Norwich have failed to score in three consecutive home Premier League games for the first time ever.

Norwich have lost each of their last six games in all competitions, the worst run suffered by Daniel Farke in his managerial career.

Brighton enjoyed their first win in their last nine away Premier League games (D5 L3).

Norwich have failed to score in 16 Premier League games this season, more than any other side.

What's next?

Watford

Norwich City Tuesday 7th July 5:30pm

Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool Wednesday 8th July 8:00pm

Norwich now go to Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports at 6pm.

Brighton host Liverpool on Wednesday night in the Premier League, also live on Sky Sports at 8.15pm.