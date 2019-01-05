Norwich 0-1 Portsmouth: Andre Green provides last-minute upset at Carrow Road

Andre Green struck in the final minute of added time to send Portsmouth into round four

Portsmouth substitute Andre Green struck deep into injury time to earn the League One leaders a dramatic 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over Championship high-flyers Norwich at Carrow Road.

Green had two bites of the cherry from just inside the box after Pompey had caught the hosts on the break and took the second one to sink a home side who had to play 75 minutes with just 10 men after the early dismissal of Grant Hanley.

The Canaries were unlucky not to take the game to a replay after turning in a brave display as their opponents made it into the hat for the fourth-round draw.

After an even start the whole nature of the game changed after 15 minutes when Norwich were reduced to 10 men through their first dismissal of the season.

Ronan Curtis was taken out by Hanley as he chased a through ball and referee Darren Bond deemed the Scotland international had denied the visitors a clear scoring opportunity and brandished a red card.

Daniel Farke's promotion chasers were upset at Carrow Road

Nothing came of the free-kick but Pompey should have been ahead a couple of minutes later. Jamal Lowe sent over a cross from the right which was simply begging to be nodded home by Brett Pitman, but the veteran frontman somehow missed the target from inside the six-yard box.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann was only inches off target for the hosts after trying his luck from over 30 yards, while it took a brave block from Matt Clarke to foil Jordan Rhodes when the ball fell kindly for the striker inside the box.

At the other end, Tom Trybull got in the way of a Gareth Evans piledriver that seemed to be heading in, with the half-time scoreline a fair reflection of the play.

The visitors were quick out of the blocks after the break with Pitman sending a decent effort just over from 20 yards before Curtis glanced a header wide after a good ball in from Dion Donohue.

Despite being at a man disadvantage, the Canaries were continuing to give a good account of themselves and it took a superb last-ditch tackle from Anton Walkes to foil Dennis Srbeny as the German frontman prepared to take aim from close range.

Kenny Jackett celebrated his 57th birthday with victory at Norwich

Meanwhile, Donohue tested Michael McGovern with a low effort that the Northern Ireland goalkeeper could only parry and Zimmermann got to the loose ball first to thwart Pompey.

McGovern was in action again after 79 minutes and this time produced a brilliant finger-tip save to keep out a rising drive from Lowe which was heading into the top corner.

Norwich continued the have their moments however and Craig MacGillivray produced a fine save to keep out Todd Cantwell's flying header with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

City then won a free-kick on the edge box deep into injury-time but Kenny McLean's effort went straight into the wall before Pompey caught the home side on the break to seal the tie.

Green's first chance was blocked by fellow substitute Timm Klose, but the ball broke back to the youngster who coolly poked the it past McGovern to spark wild celebrations among the 2,000-plus travelling fans.