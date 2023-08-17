Watch free match highlights at full-time!Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United isn't broadcast live in the UK this evening but you can watch free match highlights from the clash at the City Ground shortly after full-time across Sky Sports' digital channels.You can follow the game with our live blog on the Sky Sports website and app - and you won't need to wait long to see the match highlights.We'll bring them to you for free on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the full-time whistle sounds.Watch free Premier League highlightsDownload the Sky Sports appHow to watch Premier League highlights on Sky Sports Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android.To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:iPhoneAndroidSky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and line-ups. Users with a free Sky ID can watch in-game clips from Sky live games in our dedicated live blogs.How to watch with Sky Sports YouTubeHead over to the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews.Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 2.5m subscribers and also houses EFL highlights.