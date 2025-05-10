Notts County 0-1 AFC Wimbledon: Riley Harbottle's winner earns Dons slender play-off advantage

AFC Wimbledon will take a slender advantage into their play-off semi-final second leg against 10-player Notts County after a 1-0 win in the first leg at Meadow Lane.

Dons defender Riley Harbottle scored the only goal of a closely-fought affair just before the hour on Saturday night.

And the hosts ended the night without talisman Alassana Jatta, who was shown a straight red card deep into second-half stoppage time for a two-footed lunge on Alistair Smith.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Riley Harbottle's header gives AFC Wimbledon the lead against Notts County.

The return leg at the Cherry Red Records Stadium is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday May 17; kick-off 12.30pm.

Notts County had a penalty appeal waved away just before the half-hour mark, before which the game had been largely uneventful. Conor Grant's strike appeared appeared to strike the hand of Joe Lewis at point-blank range, but the ball was travelling at high speed and, as such, complaints were waved away.

The game then sparked into life, though.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alex Bass makes a great save to keep the score level against AFC Wimbledon.

Alex Bass denied his former side the opener with an incredible fingertip save to push Ryan Johnson's towering header around the post, shortly before Dons stopper Owen Goodman's smart reaction save kept out Grant's fierce drive, repeating his good work shortly after the break.

With 59 minutes on the clock, the Dons were in front when Jake Reeves looped in a first-time cross from the left, with Harbottle taking advantage of suspect defending to head home.

County upped the ante and had two great chances to equalise, with Jodi Jones striking the post with a dipping effort and a shot from the luckless Grant hooked away after a superb recovery run from Josh Neufville.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alassana Jatta is shown a red card following a challenge in the final moments of Notts County's play-off against AFC Wimbledon.

And the evening ended on a sour note, when Jatta - who scored 19 goals in the regular season - saw red, ruling him out of contention for next weekend.

WATCH & VOTE: Did Jatta deserve to see red?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Williams and Aaron McLean discuss why they believe Alassana Jatta didn't deserve a red card in Notts County play-off match against AFC Wimbledon

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Former Notts County boss Luke Williams on Sky Sports Football:

"Not for me. First of all, I don't think there's any contact and I think the right leg leads and then the left leg comes around later, but it gives the appearance of it being two-footed.

"I don't think it is (a red card) and I don't think there's any contact. I think the boy [Smith] has done well, he's made the most of it and that's unfortunate."

Aaron McLean on Sky Sports Football:

"I've got to say, on first viewing, it looks like a two-footed challenge and the referee only gets one look at it.

"I think Smith's reaction almost makes the referee's mind up. He actually doesn't make contact with Smith. Smith sees him coming, jumps it and just goes down. He goes down as if he's been caught, which you'd have to say is a little bit of gamesmanship from him.

"I think it's a bit of frustration as well. Harbottle's holding him, then once he gets free, he just lunges in and it gives the referee a decision to make. The referee has obviously looked at it and felt it was reckless and endangering the opponent and he gets his marching orders."

The managers

Notts County's Stuart Maynard:

To follow...

AFC Wimbledon's Johnnie Jackson:

To follow...