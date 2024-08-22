 Skip to content
Notts County vs Grimsby Town. Sky Bet League Two.

Meadow LaneAttendance10,046.

Notts County 4

  • A Jatta (6th minute)
  • D Crowley (15th minute, 57th minute)
  • J Jones (46th minute)

Grimsby Town 1

  • H Rodgers (49th minute)

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Matty Platt.
Foul by David McGoldrick (Notts County).
Danny Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Kieran Green is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Callum Ainley (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Svanthórsson.
Substitution, Notts County. Cedwyn Scott replaces Curtis Edwards.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lewis Cass.
Curtis Edwards (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron McJannet (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Dan Crowley (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David McGoldrick.
Substitution, Notts County. David McGoldrick replaces Alassana Jatta.
Substitution, Notts County. Matt Palmer replaces Conor Grant.
Substitution, Notts County. Sam Austin replaces Nick Tsaroulla.
Conor Grant (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Svanthórsson (Grimsby Town).
Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Conor Grant (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Green (Grimsby Town).
Attempt saved. Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Green.
Attempt blocked. Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Vernam with a cross.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Alassana Jatta.
Alassana Jatta (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alassana Jatta (Notts County).
Lewis Cass (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Denver Hume with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jack Hinchy (Notts County).
Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Denver Hume replaces George McEachran.
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Danny Rose replaces Donovan Wilson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Dan Crowley (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Dan Crowley (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant.
Dan Crowley (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Ainley (Grimsby Town).
Goal! Notts County 4, Grimsby Town 1. Dan Crowley (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jason Svanthórsson replaces Luca Barrington.
Attempt missed. Curtis Edwards (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Jacob Bedeau (Notts County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Jodi Jones with a cross following a set piece situation.
Jodi Jones (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George McEachran (Grimsby Town).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Harvey Rodgers.
Attempt blocked. Dan Crowley (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Edwards.
Dan Crowley (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Ainley (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evan Khouri.
Attempt missed. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a fast break.
Matty Platt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donovan Wilson (Grimsby Town).
Offside, Notts County. Alassana Jatta is caught offside.

Second Half begins Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 1.
First Half ends, Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 1.
Goal! Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 1. Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Cass with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jack Hinchy (Notts County).
Callum Ainley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 0. Jodi Jones (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alassana Jatta.
Hand ball by Callum Ainley (Grimsby Town).
Curtis Edwards (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron McJannet (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Ainley.
Attempt missed. Jodi Jones (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Curtis Edwards.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lewis Cass.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Jordan Wright.
Attempt saved. Alassana Jatta (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Curtis Edwards.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Jacob Bedeau.
Jacob Bedeau (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Notts County).
Luca Barrington (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Conor Grant (Notts County).
George McEachran (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Notts County. Jack Hinchy replaces Scott Robertson because of an injury.
Matty Platt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donovan Wilson (Grimsby Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Robertson (Notts County).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Alassana Jatta (Notts County).
Delay in match because of an injury Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Alassana Jatta (Notts County).
Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Notts County 2, Grimsby Town 0. Dan Crowley (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jodi Jones with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lewis Cass.
Foul by Curtis Edwards (Notts County).
Cameron McJannet (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Callum Ainley replaces Jordan Davies because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Davies (Grimsby Town).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Davies (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lewis Macari (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Green (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Nick Tsaroulla (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Curtis Edwards.
Curtis Edwards (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George McEachran (Grimsby Town).
Goal! Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 0. Alassana Jatta (Notts County) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Crowley with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jodi Jones (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Grant.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lewis Cass.
Attempt saved. Dan Crowley (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jodi Jones.
Foul by Alassana Jatta (Notts County).
Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matty Platt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donovan Wilson (Grimsby Town).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.