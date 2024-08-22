Notts County vs Grimsby Town. Sky Bet League Two.
Meadow LaneAttendance10,046.
Attempt blocked. Callum Ainley (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Svanthórsson.
Attempt missed. Dan Crowley (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David McGoldrick.
Attempt saved. Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Green.
Attempt blocked. Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Vernam with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Denver Hume with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Dan Crowley (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant.
Goal! Notts County 4, Grimsby Town 1. Dan Crowley (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Curtis Edwards (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Jacob Bedeau (Notts County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Jodi Jones with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Dan Crowley (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Edwards.
Attempt missed. Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evan Khouri.
Attempt missed. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a fast break.
Goal! Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 1. Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Cass with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Goal! Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 0. Jodi Jones (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alassana Jatta.
Attempt missed. Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Ainley.
Attempt missed. Jodi Jones (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Curtis Edwards.
Attempt saved. Alassana Jatta (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Curtis Edwards.
Goal! Notts County 2, Grimsby Town 0. Dan Crowley (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jodi Jones with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Davies (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nick Tsaroulla (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Curtis Edwards.
Goal! Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 0. Alassana Jatta (Notts County) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Crowley with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jodi Jones (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Grant.
Attempt saved. Dan Crowley (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jodi Jones.