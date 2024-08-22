Notts County 4-1 Grimsby: Dan Crowley scores twice as Stuart Maynard's Magpies cruise to victory at Meadow Lane

A Dan Crowley double plus goals from Alassana Jatta and Jodi Jones gave Notts County a dominant 4-1 League Two victory at home to Grimsby.

Crowley came close to giving the hosts the lead as he tricked his way through the opposition midfield to get a shot away, but goalkeeper Jordan Wright saved.

Notts did take an early lead and playmaker Crowley was involved yet again. His whipped cross in the penalty area was turned home by Jatta for his second of the season after just six minutes.

Image: Dan Crowley scored twice for Notts County

Crowley made it two - nine minutes later - with the midfielder opening his account for the campaign.

The referee added six minutes to the end of the first half and two goals became three for the Magpies as Jones netted his second in as many games.

Grimsby had their say in proceedings as Harvey Rodgers got on the scoresheet just before half-time to make it 3-1 at the break.

Twelve minutes after the restart, Notts County made it four as Crowley completed his brace for the evening with a deflected effort evading Wright.

Despite Grimsby's best attempts to grow into the second half and threaten a potential late comeback, the final whistle sounded and the game concluded at 4-1 to leave the visitors in 16th as their hosts moved up to fourth in the table.