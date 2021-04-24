Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Oldham Athletic vs Grimsby Town. Sky Bet League Two.

Oldham Athletic 1

  • C McAleny (30th minute)

Grimsby Town 2

  • M Green (36th minute)
  • J Matete (80th minute)

Oldham 1-2 Grimsby: Mariners boost survival hopes through Jay Matete winner

Saturday 24 April 2021 18:03, UK

A brilliant solo strike from Jay Matete handed Grimsby a precious 2-1 win at Oldham.

The Mariners' survival hopes remain just about alive as they can still catch Colchester, Scunthorpe and Barrow with three games left.

Grimsby looked edgy in the opening stages and the hosts threatened when Callum Whelan forced goalkeeper James McKeown into a smart save.

Conor McAleny also went close for Oldham but the Latics' top scorer made no mistake in the 30th minute.

After Alfie McCalmont robbed Matete in the centre circle, he passed to McAleny who coolly slotted home his 21st goal of the season from 18 yards.

Defeat could have relegated Grimsby but they levelled six minutes later when Matt Green robbed Harry Clarke before curling home from 25 yards.

Shortly after the restart Oldham keeper Laurie Walker produced a super finger-tip save to keep out Harry Clifton's half-volley.

Luke Spokes then side-footed wide after racing clean through, before Matete won it 10 minutes from time when he ran from the halfway line before burying a shot into the top corner.

