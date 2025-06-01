Oldham 3-2 Southend AET: Micky Mellon's Latics win National League play-off final to secure EFL return

Oldham twice came from behind to beat Southend 3-2 in a dramatic National League play-off final and end a three-year absence from the English Football League.

In front of a record crowd of 52,115 at Wembley, substitutes James Norwood and Kian Harratt scored within the space of two minutes after Leon Chambers-Parillon had restored Southend's lead just seconds into extra time.

An early own-goal from Manny Monthe had given the Shrimpers the lead, but was cancelled out by Joe Garner's penalty after Monthe had been brought down in the area.

Oldham boss Micky Mellon unsurprisingly named the same starting XI which won 3-0 against York in the semi-final, only to see his side concede their first goal of the play-offs with just four minutes on the clock.

Image: Kian Harratt's 112th-minute winner sealed Oldham's return to the EFL after three seasons away

Gus Scott-Morriss pounced on a loose pass in midfield and chipped the ball into the area for Charley Kendall to chase and his presence was enough to pressure the unfortunate Monthe to loft the ball over his own goalkeeper.

Garner came close to an equaliser when his header from Tom Pett's corner came back off the post and Oldham felt they should have had a penalty when Mike Fondop went down in the area under a challenge from Harry Taylor.

Taylor did not appear to get much of the ball but referee Elliot Bell waved away the appeals and the Oldham fans suffered more frustration in the last minute of the half as Fondop missed a golden chance to equalise.

A defensive clearance was charged down and left Fondop through on goal, but after clipping the ball over goalkeeper Nick Hayes he could only look on as it drifted agonisingly wide of the post.

Image: Latics striker James Norwood made it 2-2 in the 110th minute at Wembley

It took less than a minute of the second half for Oldham to finally get back on level terms, Garner calmly scoring from the penalty spot after Monthe had been brought down in the area.

Neither side was able to find a winner in normal time but Southend regained the lead just seconds into extra-time, goalkeeper Mathew Hudson parrying a deflected cross from Scott-Morriss straight on to the head of substitute Chambers-Parillon to head into the empty net.

Oldham refused to throw in the towel and Norwood got them back on level terms for the second time when he latched on to a long ball through the middle and took a deft touch around Hayes before slotting the ball into an empty net.

And just two minutes later Oldham grabbed the winner as Harratt's curling cross evaded everyone in the area before nestling into the far corner to send the Latics fans wild.