Olympiakos vs Tottenham preview

Harry Kane and co will kick-off their Champions League season on Wednesday

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Olympiakos vs Tottenham as the Champions League group stages commence.

Team news

Juan Foyth has returned to full Tottenham training but remained in London ahead of the club's trip to Athens.

Summer signing Ryan Sessegnon, still yet to make his Spurs debut, has reported irritation with his previous hamstring injury, and also will not feature.

Giovani Lo Celso is another to miss out after his injury sustained on international duty.

Opta stats

Olympiakos have met Tottenham Hotspur just twice before in a competitive fixture; these were both in the 1972/73 UEFA Cup, when Spurs won 4-0 at home in the first-leg of their Last 32 tie, before losing 1-0 away in the return leg.

Since 2009-10, Olympiakos have won five of their six European home matches against English opposition (L1), with three wins against Arsenal and one apiece against Manchester United and Burnley. Their only defeat in this run came in a UEFA Champions League Group Stage match versus Arsenal in December 2015 (0-3).

Tottenham Hotspur failed to win any of their Group Stage games away from home in 2018-19 (D2 L1) but won two of the three on the road in the knockout stages on the way to the final; beating Borussia Dortmund and Ajax in the Last 16 and Semi-Final respectively.

Olympiakos are winless in eight Champions League matches (D1 L7), since a 2-1 victory against Dinamo Zagreb in November 2015. It's their joint-longest winless run in the competition alongside an eight-game run ending in October 2003.

This will be Mauricio Pochettino's 50th European game as manager of Tottenham Hostpur. Only Bill Nicholson (55) has managed more games in European competition for the club.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in 15 goals in 14 appearances in the UEFA Champions League Group Stages (12 goals, three assists)

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

This is an awkward one. Tottenham were very impressive in the first half against Crystal Palace, which allowed them to ease down to second gear in the second half. They kept hold of Christian Eriksen and so things have calmed down a bit. He started against Palace, so is that why it has calmed down?

Mauricio Pochettino has changed his team too much and that is why they look vulnerable at the back. I would imagine Tottenham would try to control possession, but this is an awkward trip and these are dangerous teams to travel to. Tottenham are still unpredictable.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

