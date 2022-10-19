Olympiques Lyon Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Champions League Group C.
Stade des Lumieres.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Stina Blackstenius tries a through ball, but Frida Maanum is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Janice Cayman.
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.
Attempt blocked. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janice Cayman with a cross.
Goal! Lyon Féminines 1, Arsenal Women 3. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.
Attempt blocked. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kim Little.
Goal! Lyon Féminines 1, Arsenal Women 2. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) hits the bar with a with an attempt from the centre of the box. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Goal! Lyon Féminines 0, Arsenal Women 2. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk with a cross.
Attempt saved. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eugénie Le Sommer.
Attempt blocked. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.
Attempt missed. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Goal! Lyon Féminines 0, Arsenal Women 1. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.
Attempt missed. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lindsey Horan with a cross.
Attempt missed. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Janice Cayman with a cross.
Attempt saved. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.