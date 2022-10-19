 Skip to content
Olympiques Lyon Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Champions League Group C.

Stade des Lumieres.

Olympiques Lyon Women 1

  • M Malard (27th minute)

Arsenal Women 3

  • C Foord (13th minute)
  • F Maanum (22nd minute)
  • B Mead (46th minute)

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

free_kick_won icon

Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_won icon

Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).

offside icon

Offside, Arsenal Women. Stina Blackstenius tries a through ball, but Frida Maanum is caught offside.

corner icon

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Wendie Renard.

corner icon

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Christiane Endler.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Janice Cayman.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janice Cayman with a cross.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines).

free_kick_won icon

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines).

free_kick_won icon

Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_won icon

Alice Sombath (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

start icon

Second Half begins Lyon Féminines 1, Arsenal Women 3.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Lyon Féminines 1, Arsenal Women 3.

goal icon

Goal! Lyon Féminines 1, Arsenal Women 3. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

yellow_card icon

Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines).

free_kick_won icon

Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

substitution icon

Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Damaris Egurrola replaces Ines Jauréna.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ines Jauréna (Lyon Féminines).

free_kick_won icon

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_won icon

Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kim Little.

free_kick_won icon

Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).

goal icon

Goal! Lyon Féminines 1, Arsenal Women 2. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

post icon

Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) hits the bar with a with an attempt from the centre of the box. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Stina Blackstenius.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

free_kick_won icon

Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).

free_kick_won icon

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

goal icon

Goal! Lyon Féminines 0, Arsenal Women 2. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti with a through ball.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eugénie Le Sommer.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

offside icon

Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ines Jauréna (Lyon Féminines).

free_kick_won icon

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

goal icon

Goal! Lyon Féminines 0, Arsenal Women 1. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ines Jauréna (Lyon Féminines).

free_kick_won icon

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lindsey Horan with a cross.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines).

free_kick_won icon

Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Janice Cayman with a cross.

offside icon

Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Katie McCabe is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.