62' Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

61' Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

61' Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

61' Foul by Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women).

60' Offside, Arsenal Women. Stina Blackstenius tries a through ball, but Frida Maanum is caught offside.

59' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Wendie Renard.

57' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Christiane Endler.

57' Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

56' Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

55' Attempt saved. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Janice Cayman.

54' Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.

52' Attempt blocked. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janice Cayman with a cross.

50' Foul by Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines).

50' Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

47' Foul by Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines).

47' Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

47' Alice Sombath (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

47' Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Second Half begins Lyon Féminines 1, Arsenal Women 3.

45'+3' First Half ends, Lyon Féminines 1, Arsenal Women 3.

45'+1' Goal! Lyon Féminines 1, Arsenal Women 3. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

44' Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

44' Foul by Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines).

44' Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

38' Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Damaris Egurrola replaces Ines Jauréna.

35' Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.

32' Foul by Ines Jauréna (Lyon Féminines).

32' Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Attempt blocked. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

32' Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

31' Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kim Little.

28' Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).

27' Goal! Lyon Féminines 1, Arsenal Women 2. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

27' Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) hits the bar with a with an attempt from the centre of the box. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross following a corner.

26' Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Stina Blackstenius.

26' Attempt blocked. Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

25' Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

25' Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

23' Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines).

23' Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Goal! Lyon Féminines 0, Arsenal Women 2. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

22' Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti with a through ball.

21' Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk with a cross.

20' Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

20' Attempt saved. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eugénie Le Sommer.

18' Attempt blocked. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.

17' Attempt missed. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

16' Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

15' Foul by Ines Jauréna (Lyon Féminines).

15' Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Goal! Lyon Féminines 0, Arsenal Women 1. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.

12' Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.

11' Foul by Ines Jauréna (Lyon Féminines).

11' Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Attempt missed. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lindsey Horan with a cross.

6' Foul by Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines).

6' Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Attempt missed. Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Janice Cayman with a cross.

3' Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Katie McCabe is caught offside.

2' Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

2' Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

1' Attempt saved. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

First Half begins.