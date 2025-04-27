Lyon Women 1-4 Arsenal Women (Agg 3-5): Renee Slegers' side complete stunning comeback to reach Women's Champions League final

Arsenal completed a stunning comeback thanks to a 4-1 victory in the second leg to book their place in the Women's Champions League final with a 5-3 win on aggregate.

Barcelona, winners of back-to-back Champions League titles, now await Renee Slegers' side in the final at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on May 24 following their resounding 8-2 victory against Chelsea.

Lyon, last year's runners-up in the competition, held a 2-1 lead on aggregate heading into the second leg but saw that advantage cancelled out when Christiane Endler bundled the ball into her own net in the fifth minute.

The eight-time European champions were under pressure for much of the fixture and eventually fell behind when Mariona Caldentey curled home Arsenal's second of the afternoon to give them the lead (45+1).

That goal arrived just before the break and it was seconds after the restart when Alessia Russo raced into the box and slotted home a third for Arsenal (46) to give them control in the fixture.

Nerves had seemingly been settled when Caitlin Foord rifled home a fourth on the afternoon but Daelle Melchie Dumornay pulled one back for the hosts with just under 10 minutes to go to tee up a nervy ending for the Gunners.

Slegers' side held on valiantly, displaying the "winning" mindset she referenced was needed to complete the comeback against Lyon - which was on full display from start to finish - but they now face their biggest test to date against Barcelona in the final, if they are to lift Europe's elite trophy for the first time.

Arsenal defy the odds!

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

Arsenal have done it! They've overturned a deficit against the most successful club in European history to make it through to their first Champions League Final in 18 years.

The fans up in the top tier of the Groupama Stadium are bouncing, they can't believe the performance they've just witnessed.

This is an all-time result for a team that was once so used to winning trophies.

Barcelona v Arsenal in the final in Lisbon... sign me up.