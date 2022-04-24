Lyon 3-2 PSG: Catarina Macario stars as hosts take advantage in first leg of Women's Champions League semi-final

Lyon will take a narrow advantage into the second leg of the all-French Women's Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

An eventful game at the Groupama Stadium ended in a 3-2 victory for the hosts, who sit five points ahead of their rivals in the French league.

Both teams were made to pay for poor defending, with Lyon the first culprits as Marie-Antoinette Katoto gave PSG the lead in the sixth minute.

Kadeisha Buchanan dwelt on the ball in defence and was robbed by Sandy Baltimore, who teed up Katoto for a clever turn and finish.

Lyon equalised from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute, goalkeeper Barbora Votikova initially saving Melvine Malard's shot but then bringing her down. Wendie Renard, who became the first player to make 100 appearances in the competition, confidently dispatched the spot-kick.

Votikova was then at fault for Lyon's other two goals either side of half-time. For the first, she mis-hit a goal-kick to the feet of Ada Hegerberg and then failed to keep out Catarina Macario's shot.

Macario also scored the third in the 50th minute, chasing down Votikova after the PSG 'keeper attempted to rectify a mistake and tapping in.

The visitors were given a lifeline eight minutes later when Malard was deemed to have handled, with Paulina Dudek squeezing her penalty inside a post to set up a finely balanced second leg next weekend.