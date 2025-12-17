OH Leuven Women 0-3 Arsenal Women: Holders cruise to victory in Belgium but have to settle for Women's Champions League play-off spot

Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win at OH Leuven but it wasn't enough for the Champions League holders to secure a top-four spot and a direct route to the quarter-finals.

Rene Slegers' side had already secured a play-off place heading into the final matchday but they did still have hope of securing an automatic last-eight spot if they could secure a big win and results elsewhere went their way.

The Gunners played their part as goals from Olivia Smith (18) and Beth Mead (27) put them on course for victory before an own goal from Saar Janssen rounded off a decent evening for the north London side.

Arsenal, who have now secured five successive wins in all competitions, finish the Champions League league phase in fifth and will be seeded for Thursday's draw (12pm) where they will find out whether they will face Atletico Madrid or OH Leuven again in the play-off round in February.

Smith inspires Gunners to win in Belgium

On a comfortable night for Arsenal, Smith fired her side ahead in the 18th minute, escaping two defenders to unleash a shot that was well saved before driving home the rebound for her first Champions League goal.

Leuven were struggling to deal with the pace of Arsenal's attacks and a second went in when Alessia Russo found Mead, who steered a curling shot home.

Smith produced a tame shot from the edge of the area as the chances began to dry up for the Gunners, who were now facing stiffer resistance from the Belgians.

Goalkeeper Lowiese Seynhaeve then kept out a solid attempt by Smith, who was Arsenal's most dangerous player.

When Arsenal's third goal arrived in the 68th minute it came with a dose of luck after Caitlin Foord's cross was turned into her own net by Janssen as the Gunners cruised to all three points in Belgium.

Who finished in top four? So there's the final snapshot of the league phase...



Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are into the quarter finals.



Arsenal, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus, Wolfsburg, Paris FC, Atletico Madrid and OH Leuven in the play-offs. They'll find out their opponents on Thursday afternoon.

'Arsenal in good position going forward'

Arsenal forward Beth Mead to Disney+:

"We know Leuven are a really hard team to break down so it's nice to get goals. We could've been a bit more clinical but happy to get the three goals.

"You get a lot of touches on the ball and for me individually I love doing that so it was a nice game to be part of.

"I was happy with my performance, happy to get the goal, played well and got the win. I know we have finished fifth so that has put us in a good position moving forwards."

All-WSL quarter final on the horizon IF Arsenal and Man Utd join Chelsea in the quarter finals

The Women's Champions League league phase is over!

Chelsea secured a top-four finish, meaning they go straight to the quarter-finals.

Arsenal and Man Utd finish fifth and sixth respectively. They will be in the play-off round in February and one will face Atletico Madrid, while the other will meet OH Leuven.

They will find out their respective opponents in the draw on Thursday (12pm).

One thing we do know is that if both Arsenal and Man Utd reach the last eight, one of them will face a huge all-WSL showdown with Chelsea. What an occasion that would be!

What is the schedule for the rest of the tournament?