Oxford United 0-0 Burnley: Scott Parker's Clarets held to goalless draw at the Kassam Stadium

Burnley's bid to make it three Championship wins on the spin was thwarted by a resilient Oxford in a somewhat dour goalless draw at the Kassam Stadium.

The U's had won all four previous home games this campaign, including three in the league, while the Clarets were in good form after recent victories at Leeds and against Portsmouth.

In a game of few clear chances, Scott Parker's men went close with Jamie Cumming tipping Luca Koleosho's effort over the bar early in the second half.

And hard-working Oxford almost grabbed victory late on when Tyler Goodrham saw his low shot blocked on the line by Maxime Esteve.

These clubs were two divisions apart six months ago but Oxford, who won promotion from League One through the play-offs, did not appear overawed by the opposition players, many of whom were playing in the Premier League last season.

U's boss Des Buckingham gave a debut at centre-back to ex-England Under-20 international Ben Nelson alongside captain Elliott Moore.

It was Burnley's first visit to the three-sided Kassam Stadium, where for the first time the electronic scoreboard was showing live match action - the sides last locking horns at Oxford's old Manor Ground in 2000.

A raking crossfield pass by CJ Egan-Riley and good work on the left by Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Brownhill created an early opportunity for the Clarets, but Hannibal Mejbri was just unable to meet Josh Cullen's cross.

The visitors passed the ball around crisply and began to dominate possession with the U's needing all their powers of concentration to defend their goal.

Lyle Foster scooped a first-time shot wide in a decent position from Koleosho's cutback. Koleosho then provided the assist for Foster, whose shot from 16 yards deflected into the side netting.

Sarmiento should have done better than drive well wide from 20 yards after cutting in from the left.

Hannibal's trickery often caused United problems, and just before the break, Foster headed a Brownhill free-kick narrowly over the bar.

Oxford forced their first corner of the game early in the second half, and from Will Vaulks' delivery, Moore's header was saved low near his post by James Trafford.

Home keeper Cumming tipped over Koleosho's drive after he played a quick one-two with Hannibal.

Hannibal looked Burnley's most dangerous player, and the Tunisia international fired a 20-yard shot wide following some neat footwork.

A superb run and cutback by Koleosho should have presented an opener for the Clarets, but Sarmiento blazed over, while in the closing minutes substitute Andreas Hountondji hit the ball wide when it came to him quickly 10 yards out.

The managers

Oxford's Des Buckingham:

"It's a big jump to come up against what was a Premier League club last season, but what we've shown already in these first seven games is that if we stick true to what we try to do, we'll put ourselves in the best position to get good performances and secondly results," Buckingham said.

"We knew today was going to be a very tough test at home but I've said to the players in the dressing room that they can be extremely proud of how hard they've worked to secure at least a point from this game.

"The last three home games have probably been a little bit more Oxford, with more chances, but we will need that other side to the game, and I'm extremely pleased with what I've seen today.

"It was a controlled performance from us. I think they've had one shot on target throughout the whole game, as have we, so it was a pretty balanced game in that respect.

"They had a lot more of the ball but I thought defensively our structure was good, solid, the players were clear on what they had to do.

"We're being tested at a level we never have been before, and the pleasing thing is that we're able to adapt to it, and have adapted to it to get something from this game."

Burnley's Scott Parker:

"I'm a bit disappointed and frustrated. They're obviously unbeaten at home and had won their first three here in the Championship.

"It was a real dogged, disciplined performance from them and one where we had to break them down.

"We dominated possession but today was always going to depend on us taking our chances and whether we could do that - and we didn't.

"When two big opportunities came our way, we didn't manage to convert them. But we come out with a point.

"Today's game was always going to be about fine margins, so yes it's disappointing we couldn't execute those fine margins and break them down and convert when the chances came our way, but I'm pleased overall with how we approached the game."