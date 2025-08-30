Oxford United 2-2 Coventry City: Cameron Brannagan earns U's first point of the season

Cameron Brannagan hit a stunning free-kick equaliser 15 minutes from time to earn Oxford their first Championship point in a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw against Coventry.

The midfielder moved the ball a yard to the right to give himself a better angle then bent a brilliant low shot around City's defensive wall to beat goalkeeper Carl Rushworth at his left-hand post.

It capped a fine recovery by Gary Rowett's team, who twice came back from a goal down against the free-scoring Sky Blues.

Haji Wright put City in front in the 12th minute, turning a defender and firing left-footed low under Jamie Cumming from a central position for his fifth goal in the last four games.

But Oxford levelled eight minutes later when Rushworth could only parry Brannagan's fiercely-hit free-kick, and Will Lankshear followed up with a clinical right-footed finish from 12 yards.

However, Coventry regained the lead eight minutes before the break, Victor Torp driving a 20-yard free-kick over Oxford's defensive wall and high into the net after Lankshear had fouled Torp.

Frank Lampard had named an unchanged team from the 7-1 demolition of QPR a week ago which made Coventry by some distance the division's highest scorers after three matches.

U's head coach Rowett gave summer signing Brian De Keersmaecker his first start in central midfield following injury, pairing him up with captain Brannagan.

Oxford were looking to bounce back from Wednesday's 6-0 mauling at home to Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

It was the visitors who created the game's first opportunity, Wright turning a left-wing cross just the wrong side of the near post in the opening minute.

Wright had an effort ruled out for offside before he opened the scoring, and even after the home side had drawn level, Coventry's quick passing and movement kept causing problems.

Torp's fine free-kick goal sent City fans into raptures again, and they almost had more to celebrate, Cumming saving well from Brandon Thomas-Asante to keep it to 2-1 going into half-time.

The U's began the second half brightly as Przemy Placheta showed good skills in beating his marker before volleying over.

Lankshear had a goal disallowed for offside and the on-loan Spurs forward raced through on goal from Matt Phillips' pass but scooped his shot over the crossbar.

Nevertheless, the home side were looking much more threatening now, and it was no more than they deserved when Brannagan made it 2-2.

Coventry almost snatched victory in stoppage time as Wright smashed a shot against the crossbar from substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's pull back.

The managers

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"It was an enjoyable game to watch - I was quite pleased with large parts of the performance.

"There were large parts, especially in the first half when I had my hands over my eyes, and one moment at the end too.

"But we showed good character and played some good football in the first half - we just allowed Coventry into and around the box a bit too easily for my liking and were a bit passive.

"Maybe that was a bit of nerves after the way we've started the season and the number of goals we've conceded recently.

"But we responded really well to the goals and the second half to me was a completely different performance where we've probably done enough to win the game.

"Although they had a chance right at the end, we were the team pushing to go and get the winner."

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

"In the first half we were brilliant - second half was different. Fair play to them, they opened the game up and we couldn't wrestle it back and get that control again.

"I loved everything about us first half, playing through the lines and creating so many opportunities.

"But you always get that feeling at stadiums like this, that if you don't make it count with the chances you have and go two or three goals up, it can come back and hurt you.

"But then we had a massive chance at the end when Haji (Wright) hit the bar. It's not a dig at Haji because he's scored so many goals for us already this season. It happens.

"But after our play in the first half, playing through the lines and consistently creating, creating, creating, I'm very disappointed to drop two points.

"The game could have been done at half-time, we gave them a bit of a lifeline by the game still being alive for them, and they took that.

"We needed to try and get the ball back a bit more and be better connected at the bottom of the pitch, which we were in the first half, but you just have to give them credit, everything felt a bit sharper from them second half.

"I've played the game a long time, I understand that, even in the mentality of knowing you have dominated the game for so long and you feel it turn, it's not always easy to grab back.

"It's one to analyse a bit in that sense.

"But I've never been disappointed this season by my players' desire to try and win games, we have played some great stuff and had a pretty good start.

"Two wins and two draws from our first four league games, I'm quite pleased with."