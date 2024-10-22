Oxford United 1-1 Derby County: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scores to earn point for Rams

Dane Scarlett scored for the second game running in Oxford's 1-1 draw with Derby at the Kassam Stadium - their fifth successive Championship stalemate.

Scarlett, making his first league start for the U's, fired them in front in the 12th minute, deftly turning in Idris El Mizouni's cutback from the left after good work from Siri Dembele.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing drilled in an equaliser from 18 yards for the Rams 10 minutes into the second half after Will Vaulks gave the ball away.

Both teams had come up from League One and settled in well in English football's second tier, Oxford perhaps unexpectedly so.

Head coach Paul Warne made four changes to Derby's starting line-up from Saturday's 1-1 draw at Millwall, where they had to settle for a point after a late Lions goal.

Oxford winger Dembele had the game's first shot but fired well over from 25 yards.

Scarlett's early goal came from a fine move of slick passing and County were close to equalising a minute later when Ben Nelson managed to block Mendez-Laing's fierce shot.

The visitors had to wait until past the half-hour mark, however, before they delivered another effort on goal, Ben Osborn connecting with Corey Blackett-Taylor's left-wing cross but sending it wide.

United winger Tyler Goodrham then charged in from the right to fire a cross just beyond the far post and a few minutes later fizzed a 25-yard drive narrowly wide from a similar angle.

County looked lively at the start of the second half, frequently breaking forward with menace.

Kenzo Goudmijn saw Nelson block his goalbound shot and when Mendez-Laing levelled, drilling an angled shot into the bottom-left corner, it was probably deserved on the balance of play.

A brief respite for the U's came with a free-kick from outside the area that Scarlett struck well but into goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom's arms.

Oxford manager Des Buckingham brought on ex-Derby midfielder Louie Sibley and Josh McEachran to strengthen the middle of the pitch and top scorer Mark Harris to replace a tiring Scarlett.

It became frantic at both ends of the pitch towards the end.

United finished the stronger, with Sibley setting himself up a volley that forced Zetterstrom into a save before Goodrham similarly went close from long range in stoppage time.

The hard-fought point apiece leaves both teams in mid-table and maintains Oxford's unbeaten home record.

The managers

Oxford's assistant Craig Short:

"I thought we played some excellent football first half, looked composed and in control.

"We do seem to struggle when it maybe gets a bit more direct, the last half hour was a bit of a fight game, a bit more chaotic and then you lose your structure and your control. But there were still some good performances.

"The positive side is we're going into November with an unbeaten home record.

"Yes, of course we want to start picking up home wins and today was probably a game where we've thrown two points away.

"Dane deserved his chance, he's trained really well and with three games in a week it was important to rotate the squad.

"We've watched him in training so know what he's capable of and he's well thought of by (parent club) Spurs.

"Our back four were good again and I was really impressed with Ben (Nelson) and the way he was stepping out.

"Considering we conceded a goal and it could have gone either way, I'm pleased we didn't concede again.

"We had moments, and at this higher level you have to take your chances, but we have a lot we can be proud about.

Derby's Paul Warne:

"We were horrific in the first half, there was no intensity in our play and if you don't have any fire you get punished.

"Then quelle surprise, we were significantly better in the second half. But we can't allow 45 minutes to go by as we did.

"Yes I swapped players at half-time but I don't think we were losing because of tactics or personnel, it was because we weren't doing the basics right.

"There was a lack of effort, running and tackling in the first half. So I apologise to any of the travelling fans who left at half-time after that.

"In the second half we were much better but the ball fell to people who were smashing it over the bar or whatever. It's just disappointing because I just want us to be better.

"Ironically I think we've performed better in the away games where we haven't got points.

"We leave here frustrated not to have won the game more than anything. But if you don't run or tackle or put in the effort you need to, you don't give yourself the best chance to do that."