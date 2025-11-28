Oxford United 2-1 Ipswich Town: Przemyslaw Placheta stuns Kieran McKenna's side as hosts move out of Championship relegation zone

Przemyslaw Placheta struck a superb winner to give Oxford a shock 2-1 victory over in-form Ipswich and their first win in six Sky Bet Championship matches.

Mark Harris fired the Us in front in the 28th minute with his first goal of the season when he seized on a poor pass from Azor Matusiwa and beat Christian Walton at the second attempt.

Leif Davis equalised for Ipswich in the 53rd minute, volleying home unmarked from the edge of the area after Marcelino Nunez picked him out with a pinpoint outswinging corner.

But substitute Placheta broke clear on the right from Brian De Keersmaecker's ball out of defence in the 77th minute, finishing clinically from 20 yards to lift his side out of the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player At the second attempt, Mark Harris scored Oxford's opening goal against Ipswich

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leif Davis volleys Ipswich level against Oxford

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Przemyslaw Placheta scores Oxford's second to lead again

Town, who could have moved up to second, had come into the game in fine form on the back of three straight away wins.

Oxford head coach Gary Rowett, unable to call on his star midfielder Cameron Brannagan who is out until the New Year with a calf injury, rewarded Filip Krastev for his late equalising goal at Norwich on Tuesday with a starting place.

It was Town who engineered the game's first real chance with Sindre Egeli firing low past the post from 15 yards from Davis's pass.

Jaden Philogene was often the outlet for the visitors on the left touchline and from one of his bursts into the box, and then a cross from the overlapping Davis, Egeli headed against the outside of the post on 21 minutes.

It was out of the blue when Harris latched on to sloppiness at the back by Matusiwa to put United in front.

The goal lifted the crowd and with the stadium now more noisy, De Keersmaecker struck a powerful left-foot shot that brought Walton to his knees.

Ipswich rallied after the break and when Davis volleyed in Nunez's corner to make it all square, Town's players suddenly had an extra spring in their step.

Oxford 'keeper Jamie Cumming became a busy man, turning Philogene's shot past his left post, beating out a Nunez piledriver and spreading himself to deny George Hirst from close range.

But Oxford found a second wind as Walton had to save from Will Lankshear and after Placheta's goal, Ole Romeny was a whisker away from making it three.

The managers

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

To follow...

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

To follow...