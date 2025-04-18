Oxford United 0-1 Leeds United: Manor Solomon's winner moves Whites top of Championship and closer to promotion

Leeds returned to the top of the Championship and took a huge step towards automatic promotion back to the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Oxford.

Manor Solomon's first-half winner means Daniel Farke's side can seal their top-flight return as early as Monday if they beat Stoke at home and third-placed Sheffield United fail to win at second-placed Burnley, with both games live on Sky Sports.

With promotion now in sight, Farke told Sky Sports: "We know we're edging closer. But we have to stay focused and we also know that the job is not done yet.

"This league is crazy and crazy things can happen, and, for that, we have to stay on it. You have to fight in this league for every point and the upcoming tasks are also difficult, so we have to keep going."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manor Solomon scores the winner for Leeds at Oxford

Leeds' slick 33rd-minute goal at the Kassam Stadium was of Premier League quality as defender Joe Rodon played a defence-splitting pass to release right-back Jayden Bogle in behind, and he played a superb low cross to an unmarked Solomon at the back post to finish.

The visitors could not find a second goal their dominance deserved as Ao Tanaka hit the post late on, but they held on against bottom-half Oxford, who failed to have a shot on target after the break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Some Leeds United fans found an inventive way to watch their clash at Oxford United due to the unique open side of The Kassam Stadium!

It was the perfect response by Leeds to results earlier on Good Friday, as the Whites retook top spot from Burnley on goal difference after their win at Watford, while they also restored their five-point lead over fellow automatic-promotion hopefuls Sheffield United following their home win over Cardiff.

At the other end of the table, Oxford slipped to 19th and are five points above the relegation zone with three games to play.

The managers

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

"A really difficult task. We know that not many teams create chances against them or score goals. I think we played a really good and solid game.

"I think it was fully deserved. What I liked about the second half, you want to score the second goal, anything can happen because each time a long throw comes in or the centre-backs are in your box, you have to show steel. But during this period, we haven't allowed them one proper chance.

"Yes, we missed a chance to bury the game with the second goal, but if you don't bury it, then you have to show steel and resilience. That's what my lads have shown in this really difficult away task, with 100 per cent, I'm pretty proud of the win. It's a massive win for us.

"I was quite pleased with what we have created. Yes, the second and third goal would have helped a little bit to calm the nerves down, but, nevertheless, a priceless three points for us.

"Three wins in a row. The crunch time period is not too bad, but if you want to be successful in this league, you have to be relentless. This league is relentless and you have to become relentless yourself. That's what we are at the moment, but we have to keep going.

"We have a really good situation, but many other good teams also show resilience, and for that, it's not over. We have to keep going. If we keep going in this manner, then we have a good chance to cheer about something in May."

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"I think the one thing you say about Leeds, you can't switch off for a second. They're electric in the final third. The goal was that classic moment where we get into good shape and we just switch off.

"The ball gets played through the gap and then the cross is brilliant and then they react a little bit quicker than us. And that's the challenge against Leeds, you've got to be perfect.

"I felt as though that would have been really easy at that point to then end up conceding more opportunities but I thought we hung in there. The second half, we put them under pressure, we press them, we've done everything we can to get balls into good areas. And I would say we've made Leeds have to defend for their lives and I thought they did that.

"I thought they defended the box really, really well. I thought Rodon was outstanding in that sense. But I'm pretty proud of the performance, even though we've lost.

"I thought it showed a lot of character and showed what a good side we can be, certainly second half."