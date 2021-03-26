Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Oxford 2-1 Lincoln: Matty Taylor hits winner for hosts

      Match report and highlights as Oxford come from a goal down to edge past Lincoln with a 2-1 victory; Anthony Scully gave Lincoln the lead; Anthony Forde equalised before Matty Taylor's winner; Oxford in seventh with Lincoln in fourth

      Friday 26 March 2021 22:14, UK

      Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford and Lincoln

      Matty Taylor scored a second-half winner as Oxford recovered from an early setback to beat virus-hit Lincoln 2-1 and make it a disappointing return to his old stomping ground for Michael Appleton.

      Anthony Scully turned in Tayo Edun's cutback in only the fourth minute to give the Imps the perfect start.

      But Anthony Forde equalised for the U's after 28 minutes with his first touch, having just replaced the injured Josh Ruffels.

      After a mad scramble at a corner, Forde drilled a shot low into the net from 12 yards.

      Taylor completed the turnaround by volleying home 11 minutes into the second half after Alex Palmer kept out Mark Sykes' header from James Henry's fine cross.

      Lincoln's pre-match preparations had been hit with Callum Morton and Andrew Jackson both testing positive for Covid-19, forcing officials to move the visitors' dressing room to a different area.

      City were already without Brennan Johnson on Wales international duty.

      Jack Stevens saved well from James Jones when Lincoln threatened in the second half.

