Oxford United 1-1 Middlesbrough: Morgan Whittaker earns point for Boro

Morgan Whittaker earned managerless Middlesbrough a point with a second-half equaliser in their 1-1 Championship draw at struggling Oxford.

Luke Harris marked his first league start for the U's by firing the them ahead in the 28th minute with his maiden goal for the club.

Cameron Brannagan picked out Jack Currie with a long ball and Harris dispatched Currie's left-wing cross with a clinical first-time finish.

But Boro levelled nine minutes into the second half when Whittaker diverted Callum Brittain's cross-shot with a smart, low left-footed strike from eight yards.

Middlesbrough caretaker manager Adi Viveash probably ended as the more disappointed of the two bosses because although his team pressed hard for a winner and had a lot of possession, they could not break through again.

As well as bringing Harris back into the team, Oxford head coach Gary Rowett gave Tyler Goodrham a rare start on what was a sodden pitch after hours of rain.

Boro created the first opportunity as Brittain worked himself into a good position on the right side of the box, only to produce a tame shot.

Minutes later, Brittain berated himself theatrically after delivering a right-wing cross straight into the goalkeeper's arms.

Harris was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card for a high tackle on Tommy Conway, a challenge that incensed some of the visiting players.

Brannagan has scored several stunning long-range goals already this season so when the midfielder won a free-kick, 25 yards out, he probably fancied himself to add another, yet he scuffed his shot wide.

But it was from Brannagan's long diagonal pass that Currie assisted Harris to put the home side ahead.

When Boro stepped on the gas in a bid to draw level, Alan Browne was booked for diving in the box to try to earn a penalty.

It was a blow to the U's when skipper Brannagan was forced off injured before the break and the visitors finished the half strongly without really testing Jamie Cumming.

However, Viveash's team began the second half on the front foot again, Cumming saving from Brittain before they drew level with some quick interplay.

Oxford brought on three substitutes to give their opponents something new to think about but for a spell, the contest became scrappy and lacking in guile.

Whittaker went close again for the Teessiders with a shot narrowly wide and U's substitute Filip Krastev skilfully beat a defender before hitting a 20-yard drive that Sol Brynn saved with some difficulty.

So it finished honours even - and not the most dazzling of matches.

Yet for Oxford, a useful point in their bid to stay up and a definite improvement on their 6-2 home defeat by Middlesbrough a year ago.

The managers

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

To follow...

Middlesbrough's...

To follow...