Oxford United 1-1 Millwall: Tyler Goodrham earns late point for U's

Tyler Goodrham's brilliant 86th-minute equaliser brought Oxford United a 1-1 draw with play-off chasers Millwall at the Kassam Stadium - and their first point in four games.

The Lions had looked comfortable as they led through Japhet Tanganga's 45th-minute header and the home side had created very little in an uninspiring encounter.

But from Cameron Brannagan's square pass outside the box, and with the clock ticking down, Goodrham hit a stunning left-footed drive into the top right corner to earn struggling Oxford a precious point.

The draw means that Millwall extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to six games, but they will be disappointed to have let this one slip.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyler Goodrham levels for Oxford with brilliant strike against Millwall.

Centre-back Tanganga headed the Lions in front a minute before half-time, nodding in Joe Bryan's left wing corner from close range at the far post.

Excellent defending and concentration by the visitors limited the U's to very few scoring opportunities throughout the game.

Even though Millwall have not scored more than once in any of their last six games, they have conceded just three goals in those six, which have brought them 12 points, making them serious play-off challengers.

U's head coach Des Buckingham was able to recall skipper Elliott Moore after suspension and winger Matt Phillips following injury and a couple of substitute appearances.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Japhet Tanganga's header gives Millwall the lead just before half-time against Oxford United.

Millwall were fresher, as their game at Portsmouth in midweek was called off because of floodlight failure.

The U's had the game's first scoring opportunity - Ciaron Brown glancing a free-kick just past the far post.

Millwall then had a good spell of possession before Goodrham broke quickly for United, pouncing on a loose pass and hitting a 20-yard drive that keeper Lukas Jensen turned for a corner.

The teams cancelled each other out for a while, with nearly all the action in midfield.

Good skill by Femi Azeez on the right of the box nearly brought Millwall joy, but his shot was deflected for one of many corners the visitors racked up in the first half.

And it was from one of those that centre-back Tanganga put the Lions into what was a deserved lead.

Both sides made changes at half-time as United replaced Will Vaulks with Idris El Mizouni, while the visitors introduced Tom Bradshaw in place of Josh Coburn.

But Millwall's strong defending and discipline meant the home side continued to struggle to create anything.

Phillips took advantage of a fine crossfield pass to hit a left-footed shot that was deflected wide.

Goodrham's stunning equaliser - his third in the league this season - came almost out of nothing, but Oxford deserve some credit for sticking in there and not giving up.

The managers

Oxford's Des Buckingham:

"I missed it, I was busy talking to Greg Leigh as he came round, so I wasn't sure who'd hit it - I actually thought it was Owen Dale!

"But I've obviously seen it since - Tyler doesn't score tap-ins, does he? He's a young man in age but an old man in everything else, in terms of maturity and the way he's been able to adapt to the demands of the Championship and to the positional changes shows how mature the young man is.

"When you step up a division you never know whether young players are going to find that difficult or thrive, but Tyler's taken to the Championship like a fish to water.

"It was disappointing to concede from a set-piece, but we'd had the best record in the league on that so I'm not unduly concerned about it - and they are a massive threat from free-kicks and corners.

"I'm not sure how many they had but it was a lot, and we defended the rest of them very well, and did well to come back and get that equaliser.

"We obviously try to get three points in every game, but these single points will, come the end of the season, help us achieve what we want to achieve, which is to make sure we stay in this league and which for now helps us get a bit higher up the table."

Millwall's Neil Harris:

"I suppose it shows how much we've come on in the last 10 months that we're really disappointed to only come away with a point.

"I thought the way we played, and the positions we got into with some great attacking play, was outstanding.

"We just didn't have that killer instinct to be two or three up at half-time.

"Or do we just not have that quality in the building? That's the reality at football clubs, unfortunately."