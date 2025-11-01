Oxford 2-2 Millwall: Przemyslaw Placheta nicks late point for U's

Substitute Przemyslaw Placheta struck an equaliser deep into stoppage time to earn a 2-2 home draw for Oxford against in-form Millwall and deny a fifth successive Sky Bet Championship victory for the Lions.

Alex Neil's men looked to be heading to another three points when Placheta hit a low 15-yard left-footed shot on the turn just inside Max Crocombe's near post.

Thierno Ballo headed the Lions in front in the 11th minute with his first goal for the club since signing in September from Austrian club Wolfsberger.

Cameron Brannagan levelled right on half-time with a brilliant 20-yard first-time shot from Stan Mills' lay-off following some slick Oxford passing.

In the 66th minute, U's keeper Jamie Cumming spilled Tristan Crama's shot from the left and Jake Cooper had the simple task of knocking the ball into an empty net and put the visitors back in front.

However, Crocombe had saved well from Brannagan's fizzing free-kick, but in the sixth minute of time added on he could do nothing to keep out Placheta's fierce low strike.

Buoyed by last weekend's success at Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford began this contest on the front foot, and three long throws from Will Vaulks gave the visitors' defence something to think about in the opening minutes.

Dutch midfielder Brian De Keersmaecker also brought former U's goalkeeper Crocombe to his knees, though it was a simple save.

An early opportunity came the visitors' way when the ball ran invitingly into the path of Ballo 12 yards out, but he fired over.

Yet Ballo was soon to make amends when he nodded in from close range after United's defence softly allowed Leonard's long throw to bounce in the box.

The early goal knocked the stuffing out of Oxford, but they regained some control and De Keersmaecker hit a fierce low 20-yard drive which Crocombe again got down to save.

Millwall have been strong at set-pieces this season and they twice went close from corners, first Cooper and then Crama heading narrowly wide.

Yet, as the rain began lashing down, it was the home side who ended the first half on top, Brannagan seeing a long-range shot deflect wide just before his brilliant equalising effort.

It proved a tight opening to the second half, with defences on top, although De Keersmaecker did strike a low shot following a long throw which once again Crocombe got behind.

Millwall enjoyed a good spell of possession in the run-up to their goal, and although Cumming later saved well from Leonard, the keeper will be disappointed that he could not deal better with the slippery ball when the visitors regained the lead.

Gary Rowett made a triple substitution to try to find some fresh energy for his flagging U's - and it did the trick.

The managers

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"It was quite exciting really and a nice feeling to get something out of the game late on - I felt we just about deserved it.

"If you're Millwall and you're 2-1 up in the 96th minute, of course you're going to be disappointed if you don't get all three points.

"I thought they started the game slightly better than us. They were tough conditions for both teams.

"Their second goal was a poor goal from us and then it was a question of whether we could get something out of the game. And what I would say is that this group will keep going, keep pressuring, keep trying - sometimes we lack a bit of quality and composure but we kept fighting and it was a great finish from Pzemy."

Millwall's Alex Neil:

"It's a bit of a sickener for us because I thought we deserved to win. It feels like a defeat.

"We did more than enough to win the game. I thought we were the more atttacking side and controlled a lot of the game.

"After we took a deserved lead in the second half I thought we looked really, really comfortable.

"Oxford have a great knack of staying in games and they have a good opportunity of picking up points because of that. Gary (Rowett) has done that for years at this level - he knows how to get points in games in this league.

"So it was a kick in the teeth for us, a sore one…. we just need to dust ourselves down and get on with the next one."