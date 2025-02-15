Oxford United 0-2 Portsmouth: Andre Dozzell and Mark O'Mahoney score in rare Pompey away win

Second-half goals from Andre Dozzell and Mark O'Mahony earned Portsmouth a 2-0 victory at Oxford, inflicting a first home defeat on Gary Rowett since he took charge at the Kassam Stadium.

This was only Pompey's second away win of the season in the Sky Bet Championship and ended a sorry run of seven straight defeats on the road.

The game was suspended for 30 minutes in the first half because of a medical emergency in the crowd.

And the visitors took control early in the second, Dozzell tapping home Rob Atkinson's low cross from just two yards in the 47th minute after Oxford failed to clear a corner.

The hosts missed two good chances to equalise from close-range headers before Portsmouth sealed victory in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Terry Devlin's header put O'Mahony through and he finished clinically, shooting low past Jamie Cumming.

Pompey started the brighter and in the opening seconds former Oxford winger Josh Murphy tested Cumming with a shot along the wet surface after Greg Leigh had given the ball away.

Murphy turned provider in the 10th minute, Colby Bishop heading his left-wing cross just past a post.

When the players returned to the pitch after the match had to be suspended, Oxford had a bit more about them.

Pompey goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid needed to race 15 yards out of his area to head clear as Przemyslaw Placheta threatened to break through and moments later Cameron Brannagan had a shot deflect narrowly wide.

As the home side upped the tempo, Placheta cut in from the right and Schmid just managed to turn his angled shot behind for a corner.

The game was very stop-start and continued that way until the break, with Rowett having to bring on Sam Long for an injured

Leigh, and Siriki Dembele and Callum Lang needing treatment following a clash of heads.

Dozzell's goal at the start of the second half forced Oxford into playing with greater urgency, but they still struggled to create much, although they had good claims for a penalty for handball turned down by referee Will Finnie.

At the other end, on one of several swift Pompey counter-attacks, Lang struck a fierce drive straight into Cummings' chest.

Rowett made a triple substitution midway through the second half and it was one of those subs, Stan Mills, who conjured up a first good scoring opportunity 20 minutes from time.

Mills delivered a perfect cross-field ball from the right for Placheta, coming in at the far post, but Schmid saved it with his body.

Mills himself then missed a great chance eight minutes from the end. Picked out well by Brannagan, he nodded wide from six yards.

Sub Matt Phillips also headed over from a great position in the final minute from another perfect Mills cross before O'Mahony sealed it for the visitors.

The managers

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"My immediate thoughts are for the supporter that needed the medical attention.

"From what I gather, they managed to revive the guy and get him into an ambulance. He was there with his son, so our thoughts first and foremost are that he's OK.

"When players have to go off the pitch and the game is suspended it becomes a bit of a fractured first half and it's hard to create any sort of continuity or rhythm within that.

"We were just a bit too rigid first half, we needed to play with a little more freedom.

"We got into some really good positions, it was just that final pass, that final action.

"When we showed composure we got into good areas. We had three absolutely clear-cut chances and we should score from at least one of them.

"Both goals were poor to give away from us and it was a disappointing performance overall, but I thought we did more than enough to get something out of the game."

Portsmouth's John Mousinho:

"You've got to take any emotion out of it and treat it as just another game - and another away victory for us. It was a hard-fought victory and a tight one.

"But I thought we did enough to win the game. We had enough chances to go two or three up after Dozzell's goal.

"I'm delighted with the away win. Obviously the circumstances of the game - and to come out of the week with six points is brilliant. We've just got to keep going.

"The stoppage in the game was difficult for both teams. We had played 12 minutes before it and we were really good in those first 12 minutes.

"We didn't really adjust to the stoppage that well and dropped off a bit.

"But it would be crass of me not to mention the man who needed the medical attention. The communications we got is that he was breathing and stable, which is good."