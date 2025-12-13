Oxford United 1-2 Preston North End: Daniel Jebbison winner extends Lilywhites' unbeaten run to five games

Jordan Storey and Daniel Jebbison struck a goal in each half to give high-flying Preston a 2-1 victory at Oxford and a fourth win in their last eight away Championship games.

Storey headed in Thierry Small's cross from four yards out at the far post in the 26th minute following a corner. The ball appeared to deflect in off Ciaron Brown's back but Storey was claiming it.

Canada international Jebbison then notched his fifth goal of the season as he converted Alfie Devine's cutback four minutes into the second half.

Image: Daniel Jebbison scored Preston's second

Oxford halved the deficit four minutes later when Brian De Keersmaecker beat a defender from Nic Prelec's pass and hammered home a left-footed drive, but Preston held on to their lead.

North End manager Paul Heckingbottom had to watch from the stands due to a ban, so his assistant Stuart McCall was the Lillywhites' main man on the touchline.

U's head coach Gary Rowett gave striker Ole Romeny a first start of the season and continued with Michal Helik, Ben Davies and Brown as his three centre-halves.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jordan Storey heads in Preston's first goal to put his side one up against Oxford.

After a cagey opening, Preston engineered the first opening as unmarked Harrison Armstrong headed Pol Valentin's right wing cross past the left upright.

United responded with a spell of pressure that saw Greg Leigh's far post volley deflect wide, and from the corner Leigh directed a header at goal that keeper Daniel Iversen comfortably saved below his crossbar.

Oxford were wasteful with their final pass on several attacks, and when the visitors went in front through Storey, it stunned the home crowd.

Only a last-ditch interception by Brown then prevented Lewis Dobbin doubling the lead a few moments later.

United had their moments before half-time, though, with Will Vaulks seeing a long-range shot saved and Michal Helik's volley deflecting over after a Vaulks long throw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oxford pull one back after Brian De Keersmaecker nutmegs the defender and finishes with a sensational strike.

Brown's far post header at a corner was superbly tipped over his bar by keeper Iversen just before the break.

Rowett made an attacking substitution during the interval, replacing Hidde ter Avest with the pacy Stan Mills at right wingback.

However, North End doubled their lead with a swift raid down the right, neatly converted by Jebbison.

De Keersmaecker's powerful strike after 53 minutes gave the U's renewed hope, and it needed another fine save by Iversen to keep out Will Lankshear's shot as the home side pressed for an equaliser.

It started to become nearly all Oxford. Lankshear headed Mills cross against the bar and substitute Tyler Goodrham's shot from 20 yards deflected wide but Preston were able to weather the storm

The managers

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

To follow...

Preston's Paul Heckingbottom:

To follow...