Oxford United 0-0 Queens Park Rangers: Another goalless draw for new U's boss Matt Bloomfield

Matt Bloomfield is still looking for his first win as Oxford manager after a second successive 0-0 draw.

QPR held the relegation-threatened Us goalless in a game of few chances played in difficult conditions, and for Rangers too it was a second stalemate in succession after their battling draw at Stoke last weekend.

The result does not help Oxford's cause, although they did close the gap on Portsmouth and Blackburn above them to four points.

Bloomfield made just one change from the team that started Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bristol City, with young Turkish midfielder Yunus Konak dropping to the bench.

Also among the Oxford substitutes was Jamie McDonnell, who had just signed on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Rangers enjoyed the bulk of the possession in the opening minutes but it was the home side who had the first effort on goal, right back Sam Long driving over from 25 yards.

At the other end, Paul Smyth sent a dangerous low cross flashing across the front of Jamie Cumming's goalmouth after being picked out by a 50-yard diagonal pass from Karamoko Dembele.

The strong, swirling wind made conditions difficult and it took three minutes for QPR to take a corner because the ball would not stay still near the flag.

Oxford had wingers Stan Mills and Myles Peart-Harris hugging the touchlines when they had the ball and on one occasion when he drifted infield, Mills let fly from distance and the effort did not miss by much.

Smyth went even closer for the Hoops on 33 minutes with a shot from the left of Oxford's box that Cumming did well to turn for a corner.

Oxford were forced to make a change for the second half with Brodie Spencer replacing the injured Michal Helik, and Long switching across to centre-back.

There was a lengthy delay in the second half for treatment to QPR left-back Esquerdinha, who was stretchered off the field following a hefty challenge.

Long brought a good save from Rangers keeper Joe Walsh, turning his shot for a corner, as United pressed again.

Mills held his head in his hands after turning a fine cross from Peart-Harris over the bar from four yards at the far post - a miss that summed up the match.

The managers

Oxford's Matt Bloomfield:

To follow...

QPR's Julien Stephan:

To follow...