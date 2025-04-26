Oxford United 2-0 Sunderland: Gary Rowett's U's secure Championship status

Oxford's two centre-halves were on target as Gary Rowett's team beat Sunderland 2-0 to secure their safety and a second season of Championship football at the Kassam Stadium.

Ben Nelson met Will Vaulks's free-kick from the left with an emphatic header past Anthony Patterson in the 29th minute with his first goal for the club.

That helped to ease the U's nerves and Michal Helik doubled the lead from close range three minutes into the second half, following up after Patterson found Cameron Brannagan's free-kick too hot to handle.

Image: Wilson Isodor gets a shot on target during Sunderland's loss at Oxford

The win guarantees that Oxford - the pre-season favourites for relegation and with the smallest budget in the division - have beaten the odds.

Many of their supporters consider staying up as a bigger achievement than winning promotion at Wembley last May.

For Sunderland, who were assured of fourth place in the table, it is a fourth-successive defeat and they looked well below the level head coach Regis Le Bris will need in the play-offs.

Le Bris made six changes, with captain Dan Neil, Trai Hume and Enzo Le Fee among those coming in.

Rowett brought back in Sam Long, Greg Leigh, Ruben Rodrigues and Mark Harris from the team that had secured a vital 1-1 draw at Cardiff.

With the home supporters in great voice, United made a bright opening, forcing a corner inside 30 seconds.

Brannagan - with his stunning 35-yard goal at Cardiff no doubt fresh in his mind - tried his luck with a fierce 25-yard effort and Patterson had to be at his best to parry it over the crossbar.

Moments later, Black Cats top scorer Wilson Isidor had a difficult opportunity from a long clearance by Patterson, but Helik defended well to nick the ball away for a corner.

It needed a fine clearance by Vaulks when Enzo Le Fee delivered a dangerous free-kick from the right.

Several times Vaulks tried his speciality long throws, but it was from a free-kick by the former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder that Oxford broke the deadlock.

Isidor was close to nipping the ball in at the near post in a rare Sunderland attack, but the U's ended the first half as they began it, Tyler Goodrham playing a free-kick short and Brannagan drilling a shot just wide.

Helik's goal early in the second half - his fourth of the season for Oxford - boosted the Yellows' confidence, and Przemy Placheta nearly made it three as he ran clear, only to shoot past the far post.

Sunderland almost pulled one back on the hour when Chris Rigg thumped a header from 12 yards against a post, with goalkeeper Jamie Cumming motionless.

Le Fee also tried his luck with a scissor-kick that was not far away, but Oxford ended comfortable winners.

The managers

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"I did a similar job at Birmingham and did a similar job initially at Millwall but it feels, personally, as big an achievement as I've had, but everyone's worked so hard throughout the club to get to here.

"It would have been easy for our players to feel the pressure and melt under it a bit but whenever this group needs a result, they seem to come up with a big performance.

"I don't think there's been a better performance all season. Yes, Sunderland were already in the play-offs, but they're still a quality side.

"I thought we created some good opportunities, some good moments and scored two very good set-piece goals.

"When you're a club that doesn't have a stellar amount of money to spend on players, you have to find different ways to get goals and it's a remarkable stat that our top scorer is on six goals.

"But what we've got is another on five, a couple of others on similar numbers and someone like Michal Helik - to sign in January and to score the important goals he's got for us has been massive.

"It's hard to single out individuals but I thought Michal Helik and Ben Nelson were absolutely superb. Nelson showed every inch that he's a Premier League player in the making.

"When you come into the building and we had something like 18 points from 21 games, even I felt it would be a monumental task to keep the team in the division with the sort of group that we've had.

"But consistently over 24 games we have been a top-10 team in this division which is a great achievement. The staff have worked tirelessly, there's a real togetherness about the club to get us over the line and we've got a real opportunity now to build to the next level.

"The final game at Swansea next week will now be a lot more relaxed. It's been a long four to five months."

Sunderland's Regis Le Bris:

"Today it was clear that we didn't match the energy of our opponents.

"They were fighting for their life - it wasn't the case for us. And for duels, for direct play, for set plays and so on, we were not at the level and it was really difficult to manage these situations.

"So I think the game shifted a bit - and higher up the pitch we were not efficient enough to create chances, I think we created only one. That is not enough to win the game.

"So I don't think we deserved to win the game."