Oxford 4-0 West Ham: Hammers sent packing from Carabao Cup

Karl Robinson masterminded a major upset in the Carabao Cup as Oxford United reached the fourth round for the first time in 22 years following a 4-0 win over West Ham at the Kassam Stadium.

Second-half goals from Elliott Moore, Matty Taylor, Tariqe Fosu and Shandon Baptiste gave the U's a deserved victory.

Oxford reach the fourth round for the first time in 22 years

Robinson, who led MK Dons to a 4-0 win over Manchester United in this competition five years ago, watched his current side put on a show, but it was a bitterly disappointing night for Manuel Pellegrini's men.

Days after a victory of their own against the Red Devils, the Hammers boss made nine changes and handed a full debut to academy graduate Nathan Holland.

3 - West Ham have been eliminated from a domestic cup competition by a League One side for a third consecutive season, having also been knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan in 2017-18 and AFC Wimbledon last season. Hammered. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 25, 2019

But Oxford were out to be the team to cause an upset this time and, despite resting Saturday's hat-trick hero Fosu, they threatened twice before quarter of an hour had been played.

West Ham then survived a set-piece, but Robinson's team kept the ball alive from Anthony Forde's free-kick and substitute Mark Sykes crossed in for centre-back Moore, who controlled and fired into the bottom corner from eight yards with 55 minutes on the clock.

Manuel Pellegrini endured a miserable night at the Kassam Stadium

It was one-way from then on, with the U's eager for a second and Pellegrini reacted by introducing Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson, but it failed to have the desired effect.

Backed by 9,000 home supporters, Oxford increased their lead with 19 minutes left. Sykes crossing in for fellow substitute Taylor to tap home at the back post.

Substitute Fosu, fresh from a treble at Lincoln on Saturday, then slipped past Arthur Masuaku by the halfway line, rounded Roberto and slotted home with four minutes left.

Shandon Baptiste celebrates his late goal which sealed the victory

And there was still time for one more goal when Baptiste dribbled into the area and side-footed into the bottom corner in stoppage time to send Oxford into the fourth round for the first time since 1997.