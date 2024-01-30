Paris FC Feminines 0-4 Chelsea Women: Blues book place in Champions League quarter-finals in style

A much-changed Chelsea side eased to victory at Paris FC to end their impressive Women's Champions League group stage undefeated.

First-half headers from Fran Kirby and Mia Fishel before late efforts from Guro Reiten and Maren Mjelde secured a comfortable 4-0 victory in the French capital.

Emma Hayes' side had already guaranteed themselves a quarter-final spot and she took a rare opportunity to shuffle her pack, with four fixtures in four different competitions coming up within the next 13 days.

After an even opening, it was Kirby, one of two players to keep her place from the weekend, who broke the deadlock with the visitors' first clear opportunity of the game.

Image: Mia Fishel gives a thumbs-up after doubling Chelsea's lead in Paris

Jelena Cankovic crossed to the back post where Kirby arrived unmarked to head home for her first Champions League goal of the campaign.

The hosts, making their group-stage debut - having knocked Arsenal out earlier in the tournament - responded well as Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic was forced into a smart save, courtesy of a Mathilde Bourdieu shot.

Paris, though, had not learnt their lesson from Kirby's opener and were caught out in startlingly similar fashion later in the half as Cankovic this time crossed for Fishel to head Chelsea's second.

With the hosts needing victory to keep their hopes of reaching the last eight alive, Julie Dufour missed a sitter after the restart, leaning back and firing over the crossbar.

Image: Guro Reiten celebrates after scoring Chelsea's third goal against Paris FC

A number of defensive mix-ups allowed Chelsea to wrap up the win as Reiten was the beneficiary, tapping home after miscommunication on the edge of the Paris box.

There was more questionable defending as Mjelde flicked home a corner with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie poorly positioned.

Chelsea will be seeded for the quarter-final draw on February 6 - guaranteeing they avoid some of Europe's big-hitters.

Chelsea host Everton in the Women's Super League on Sunday, with the game kicking off at 6.45pm live on Sky Sports.