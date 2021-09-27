PSG vs Man City: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of PSG vs Man City in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it will be difficult to stop Paris Saint Germain's attacking threats when the sides meet in the Champions League.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who suffered a knock against Southampton earlier this month, will not be fit before the next international break.

Pep Guardiola was boosted by the return of Aymeric Laporte and Rodri at Chelsea following their respective injuries and must decide on whether to manage their minutes ahead of the Liverpool clash at the weekend.

John Stones was back among the substitutes bench at Stamford Bridge and could be in line to feature in the French capital. Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling came on late against Chelsea and will be pushing for starts.

Image: Ilkay Gundogan is out for Man City

Lionel Messi is expected to play for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday after taking part in a training session.

The Argentine forward missed two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee but did not appear to be struggling with the injury on Monday morning.

"We will confirm the starting 11 tomorrow," coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference when asked about Messi ahead of the Group A clash at the Parc des Princes. "But I think he will be in the squad tomorrow."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola was delighted with Manchester City's performance as they inflicted a first Premier League defeat of the season on Chelsea

Pochettino added that Messi, who joined the French club on a two-year contract from Barcelona, would need time to adjust in Paris.

"He did 20 years in Barcelona, it's normal he felt at home there and here, everything is new for him. He did not arrive a long time ago," the Argentine said.

Pochettino also confirmed that Marco Verratti would probably be involved after the Italy midfielder missed four games with a knee injury.

How to follow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Guardiola was proud after setting a club-record 221st victory as Manchester City manager after they triumphed over Chelsea

Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 6.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm. Also follow second half and reaction on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Opposition in focus

Image: Mauricio Pochettino has guided PSG to a perfect start in Ligue 1

Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG's first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season's competition in the semi-finals.

The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge two weeks ago - domestically, Mauricio Pochettino's men have won eight out of eight so far as the club look to regain the Ligue 1 trophy they were pipped to last term by Lille.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Chelsea