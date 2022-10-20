 Skip to content
This is a live match.

Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Chelsea Women. Women's Champions League Group A.

Stade Jean Bouin.

Paris Saint-Germain Women 0

    Chelsea Women 1

    • M Bright (27th minute)

    corner icon

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Élisa De Almeida.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Estelle Cascarino.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Estelle Cascarino replaces Jackie Groenen.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.

    free_kick_won icon

    Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Élisa De Almeida.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

    offside icon

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

    start icon

    Second Half begins Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1.

    offside icon

    Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Laurina Fazer tries a through ball, but Sakina Karchaoui is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

    corner icon

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Ashley Lawrence.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

    offside icon

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Millie Bright tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women).

    yellow_card icon

    Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

    goal icon

    Goal! Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maren Mjelde with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    corner icon

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women).

    yellow_card icon

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Laurina Fazer.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

    free_kick_won icon

    Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.