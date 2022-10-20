74' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Élisa De Almeida.

71' Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Estelle Cascarino.

70' Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Estelle Cascarino replaces Jackie Groenen.

69' Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

62' Attempt saved. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.

62' Attempt blocked. Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.

60' Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

60' Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

59' Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

58' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Élisa De Almeida.

58' Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

56' Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.

56' Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

56' Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

53' Foul by Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

53' Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

49' Attempt missed. Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

48' Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

48' Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

47' Foul by Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

47' Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

Second Half begins Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1.

45'+2' First Half ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1.

45'+1' Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Laurina Fazer tries a through ball, but Sakina Karchaoui is caught offside.

44' Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

43' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Ashley Lawrence.

43' Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

43' Foul by Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

43' Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

41' Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

40' Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

39' Offside, Chelsea Women. Millie Bright tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

38' Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

38' Foul by Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women).

34' Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

34' Foul by Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

34' Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

31' Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

27' Goal! Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

26' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.

26' Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maren Mjelde with a cross.

25' Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

25' Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

23' Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

22' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.

18' Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

18' Foul by Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women).

16' Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16' Foul by Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women).

16' Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15' Attempt blocked. Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Laurina Fazer.

13' Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

11' Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

11' Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

11' Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

10' Foul by Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

10' Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8' Foul by Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

8' Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.