Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Chelsea Women. Women's Champions League Group A.

Stade Jean Bouin.

Paris Saint-Germain Women 0

    Chelsea Women 1

    • M Bright (27th minute)

    PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright volley helps Blues to victory in Champions League opener

    Match report from the Women's Champions League clash between PSG and Chelsea at Stade Jean Bouin as Millie Bright's 27th-minute strike helped the Blues to a winning start in Europe

    Thursday 20 October 2022 22:43, UK

    Millie Bright scored what proved to be the winner for Chelsea inside the first half-hour
    Chelsea made a positive start to their 2022/23 Women's Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over PSG.

    Millie Bright scored the only goal of the game against last season's semi-finalists with 27 minutes gone at Stade Jean Bouin, when she connected with Erin Cuthbert's cross and slammed home a brilliant volley.

    PSG dominated possession on home turf, but mustered just one shot on target throughout the match and rarely looked like beating Blues goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

    The result means Chelsea - without manager Emma Hayes in the dugout following the news of her emergency hysterectomy last week - have now won four matches in succession in all competitions.

    Hayes' side suffered a frustrating group-stage exit last term, but have kicked off proceedings in fine style this time around, in Group A.

    The Blues will know they face a battle in the round-robin stage however, with Real Madrid also in their group.

    Bright capitalised on PSG's failure to complete a proper clearance after a corner for the game's solitary goal.

    The England star latched onto Cuthbert's centre with a smart finish, in what proved the game's decisive moment.

