Partick Thistle 0-4 Celtic: Brendan Rodgers' side ease into League Cup semi vs Rangers amid more protests against club's board

Scottish League Cup holders Celtic eased past Partick Thistle and into the semi-finals amid more fan protests against the club's board.

There were loud chants of 'sack the board' ahead of kick-off, but the Hoops' support were fully behind the players as they extended their unbeaten domestic run.

Hyun-Jun Yang's glancing header opened the scoring at Firhill with Liam Scales doubling their lead to all but wrap things up before the break.

Sebastian Tounekti's first Celtic goal put the tie out of reach for the Jags just after the break, with Luke McCowan coming off the bench to slam in a fourth late on.

The Hoops will face Old Firm rivals Rangers in the semi-finals at Hampden Park with Motherwell taking on St Mirren in the other last-four clash on the weekend of November 1/2.

A convincing Celtic win

Image: Hyun-Jun Yang headed in Celtic's opener at Partick Thistle

The Jags had won eight of their 10 matches since former Celtic defender Mark Wilson took sole charge of the Championship side in the summer and Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers named a strong side for the Glasgow derby.

Viljami Sinisalo was handed the gloves while Kieran Tierney came back in to play his first full match since his summer return.

Yang started in front of Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Kelechi Iheanacho was handed a first start as Daizen Maeda was afforded a rest from the beginning ahead of Wednesday's Europa League opener against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

After the Celtic fans continued their protests against the board with thousands of posters and chanting, their team pinned Thistle in from the start. Tierney, Callum McGregor and Iheanacho were off target from half-chances before Tounekti forced the first save.

Image: Sebastian Tounekti scored his first Celtic goal in the win against Partick Thistle

The deadline-day signing was involved in the 26th-minute opener, playing a through-ball for Benjamin Nygren, who stood up a cross to the back post. Yang's header squeezed inside the post after hitting off Thistle left-back Paddy Yeading.

Nygren soon produced a second assist when he crossed following a short corner. Scales met the ball at the corner of the six-yard box but managed to steer his header high into the net despite Lewis Budinauckas getting hands to the ball.

Image: Liam Scales celebrates with Benjamin Nygren after giving Celtic a 2-0 lead against Partick

Reo Hatate could not find the target from another good chance after Yang did well to reach the byline and cut the ball back.

Celtic put the game well out of sight when winger Tounekti collected an excellent return pass from Iheanacho and slotted home.

Iheanacho drew a good diving save with a 25-yard drive while Ben Stanway proved Thistle's biggest goal threat. The midfielder shot not far over from 20 yards and forced a decent stop from Sinisalo with a header.

McCowan slotted home in the 84th minute after fellow sub Balikwisha won the ball deep in the Jags half and both Maeda and Balikwisha threatened in the closing stages.