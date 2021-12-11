Peterborough 2-1 Millwall: Jonson Clarke-Harris inspires comeback win for Posh

Super-sub Jonson Clarke-Harris earned Peterborough a first victory in eight matches as they came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Millwall.

The striker responded to being benched against the Lions by helping to force an own goal from Danny McNamara before four minutes later volleying home to secure a second-half turnaround for Posh, who desperately needed the win as they attempt to move out of the relegation places.

The goals were the first for Posh in their last six matches.

The result was a blow for Millwall's promotion chances as they missed the chance to keep the pressure on the sides in the play-offs.

The visitors had struck in the first half through Tom Bradshaw with his third goal in as many matches but they rarely threatened again after the early effort.

Bradshaw's goal was his fifth in seven games and came in the 16th minute.

The striker finished off a nice move which had seen Scott Malone find Jed Wallace down the left before the winger crossed low into the box where the in-form Bradshaw fired home first time.

Peterborough responded well to the setback and dominated possession but rarely troubled Bartosz Bialkowski in the Millwall goal.

The closest they came to scoring in the first half was a free-kick from the right from Joe Tomlinson which appeared to flick off a head in the area before heading towards the far corner, where Bialkowski made a good save.

Siriki Dembele also troubled the visitors' backline and was regularly fouled, with referee Leigh Doughty handing out three yellow cards to Millwall players in the opening 45 minutes.

Posh continued on the front foot in the second half, with their rewards coming after manager Darren Ferguson threw on Clarke-Harris after 56 minutes.

Eight minutes later, the striker ran onto a superb lofted pass from Jack Taylor, which led to defender McNamara poking the ball into his own net.

Clarke-Harris then sparked wild scenes when he volleyed in at the far post after Nathan Thompson flicked on a cross from the right from Josh Knight.

The away side responded through Bradshaw, who had a shot from the right saved by Dai Cornell at his near post before manager Gary Rowett made a triple substitution.

However, despite coming under some late Millwall pressure, the home side defended resolutely with Knight making a goal-saving block from Sheyi Ojo.

Fellow substitute Matt Smith then flicked a header wide to cap a miserable afternoon for the away side in the pouring rain.

The much-needed victory means Peterborough are now just two points from safety while Millwall slip to five points adrift of the play-off places.

What the managers said...

Peterborough's Darren Ferguson: "It's the third time this season (we've come from behind to win) and it was thoroughly deserved. We had the belief to keep playing and we got the break. At half-time I said to the boys if we get one we'll win it. Jonson has come on and made a difference.

"There's always pressure when you're not winning games and my job is to give belief to the players and you could see that. We need to kick on. Today has brought some confidence into the team and some belief."

Millwall's Gary Rowett: "It was another hugely disappointing afternoon. We conceded two goals from absolutely basic errors and you're not going to win games when that happens.

"I'm disappointed overall with the performance and particularly our inconsistency which is a big part of our challenge at the moment."