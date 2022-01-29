Peterborough 0-2 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp scores record 122nd Championship goal in dominant Blades win

Billy Sharp became the outright leading Championship goalscorer since the division was rebranded in 2004 as Sheffield United beat struggling Peterborough 2-0 on Saturday evening.

The 35-year-old striker scored the 122nd second-tier goal of his career by pouncing on some suspect Posh defending to fire home from inside the box in trademark fashion (54).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Billy Sharp gave Sheffield United the lead over Peterborough in the Sky Bet Championship with a smart finish.

And, inside the final 10 minutes, the game was put beyond Peterborough's grasp when Callum Morton inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own net after Chris Basham had headed a corner into his path (81).

As a result of their second successive league win, Paul Heckingbottom's men climb one place to 11th, six points outside the play-off places, while Peterborough - who would have moved out of the bottom three with a win - remain in 22nd, two points from safety.

Billy Sharp's Championship scoring record in numbers (excl. play-offs) Team Appearances Goals Sheffield United 153 52 Doncaster Rovers 98 44 Nottingham Forest 39 10 Leeds United 33 5 Southampton 15 9 Reading 10 2 TOTAL 348 122

How the Blades made their dominance count

From the first whistle, Sheffield United were clear in their approach. Within three minutes, Steven Benda was drawn from his line to collect Rhian Brewster's cross after an electric burst forward, with Oliver Norwood's sublime lofted ball narrowly missed by Sharp at the back post.

Throughout the half, further chances akin to the latter were passed up. Brewster whipped a stunning ball across the box that drifted over the byline unchallenged - picking up an injury that forced him off prematurely in the build-up - before Jayden Bogle dropped a shoulder, broke into the box and flashed an inviting ball across the six-yard box.

To add to their frustration, John Egan twice headed over the bar from promising positions and so, as is so often the case, the Blades were almost punished for their profligacy when Jonson Clarke-Harris latched onto Kwane Poku's smart pass and was denied by a superb save from the onrushing Wes Foderingham.

Nine minutes after the restart, the visitors finally capitalised on their dominance when Sharp beat Nathan Thompson to the ball, chested it down, turned and fired a skidding shot into the bottom left corner.

He could have had a second around 20 minutes later, when Norwood sent him clean through on goal after spotting a large gap in the Posh defence, but Benda was quick to save at the veteran striker's feet, before holding onto David McGoldrick's tame follow up shot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An own-goal from Callum Morton put Sheffield United 2-0 up against Peterborough in the Sky Bet Championship.

But the result was finally put beyond doubt soon after as Norwood delivered one of nine Blades corners to the far post, where Basham returned it to the six-yard box, where the unfortunate Morton could not react in time to prevent his touch from crossing the line.

Man of the match - Oliver Norwood

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Billy Sharp became the leading scorer in the competition since the Championship's rebrand in 2004 as his goal helped Sheffield Untied to a 2-0 win over Peterborough.

Sky Sports' Lee Hendrie on Sky Sports Football:

"He has been truly remarkable tonight. A joy to watch and with his touches, successful passes, he has ticked all the boxes and really driven Sheffield United forward. He has been their standout performer."

What's next?

Sheffield United travel to St Andrew's to face Birmingham in the Championship at 7.45pm on Friday February 4, while Peterborough host QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium at 3pm the following day in the FA Cup fourth round.