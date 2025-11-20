Peterborough 3-0 Stockport: Luke Williams makes it four wins from four as Hatters knocked off top spot

Peterborough’s resurgence under manager Luke Williams continued with a 3-0 win over Stockport, who were knocked off the top of Sky Bet League One.

Posh have won all four of their matches in all competitions since Williams took charge and are now just one point from safety, while the Hatters have been replaced at the summit by Lincoln.

Peterborough led after just five minutes as Peter Kioso's cross reached Harry Leonard who laid the ball off for Ben Woods to stroke in his first goal for the club.

Having been much the better side, Posh doubled their lead in the 37th minute when Jimmy-Jay Morgan's shot was pushed out by Ben Hinchliffe for Kyrell Lisbie who tucked in the rebound.

Brandon Khela then made the result safe for Peterborough in the 76th minute with a thumping finish into the roof of the net from a tricky angle.

Declan Frith nearly added a fourth with a shot saved by Hinchliffe's foot before Stockport's Jayden Fevrier was denied a consolation by Alex Bass in stoppage time.