Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Coventry City: Pilgrims keep dream of staying up alive

Relegation-threatenened Plymouth stunned play-off hopefuls Coventry to claim their third home win in a row - but remained rooted to the foot of the Sky Bet Championship.

Goals from Mustpha Bundu and Ryan Hardie shortly before half-time put the hosts in the driving seat, but there was still time for Haji Wright to make it 2-1 just before the interval.

Bundu added his second of the afternoon 20 minutes into the second half to make sure of the points.

Unmarked Joel Latibeaudiere should have put the visitors ahead on 12 minutes but fired wide at the far post from Jack Rudoni's corner.

Argyle's first attack came following a flowing move down the left, started by Darko Gyabi, with Bali Mumba sending over a brilliant cross into the path of top scorer Hardie.

The Scottish striker claimed he was fouled as he failed to cleanly connect from an angle, leaving City keeper Bradley Collins to easily collect the ball.

Hardie went close to opening the scoring in the 23rd minute after strike partner Bundu cut in from the left and let fly, after Gyabi again won the ball in midfield. Hardie got the deftest of touches to Bundu's strike, directing the ball just inches past the post and diving Collins.

Collins did well under pressure to flap Bundu's cross up into the air after he was released down the left again before referee Andy Davies ruled the Coventry keeper had been fouled by Muhamed Tijani.

Mumba nearly scored a brilliant solo goal in the 31st minute, twisting and turning on a mazy run into the box. After a snappy one-two with Bundu, the Argyle wing-back sent a deft curling chip over Collins and just past the far post.

Bundu - who was shown a yellow card on 27 minutes for a foul on Coventry skipper Jamie Allen - scored in the 40th minute.

Adam Randell's corner was cleared but the Plymouth skipper beat Ellis Simms to the ball and half-volleyed a cut-back cross to Bundu, who fired home first time from an acute angle, beating Collins at the near post.

Scorer then turned provider as Bundu beat Latibeaudiere just inside the Argyle half and raced forward, perfectly timing his pass across the penalty box to Hardie, who hammered home through Collins' legs on 43 minutes.

Coventry reduced the deficit in the 45th minute though Wright, who reacted first as Conor Hazard brilliantly saved Simms' goal-bound header from Ashley Grimes' corner. Wright met the ball with a thumping close-range strike which gave Hazard no chance from six yards.

Wright fired wide from just outside the box in the 52nd minute as the visitors sought an equaliser.

But it was not to come and Bundu doubled his tally in the 65th minute after Gyabi headed the ball back into the area. The striker's first volley was saved by Collins but the ball looped up and Bundu won the aerial battle to head home on the line.

The managers

Plymouth's Miron Muslic:

"We always have a chance, I always say that. I always believe that we have a chance and today is no different.

"I am very proud we were able to deliver this sort of performance just two days after the disappointment of (Friday's 2-1 loss at) Middlesbrough.

"We knew the calibre of the opponent - they are flying, with 15 wins from their last 20 matches.

"We allowed Coventry one chance off the set-play and that was it, they scored, but I said to the players, 'Keep on going the way we are going' because I was happy with them. We had the heart and desire.

"We did our job today and we did our job in an excellent way."

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

"Difficult, a disappointing result, clearly. This was a game that was completely dominated by mistakes we made that led to transition and set-pieces.

"We are all aware of the types of goals we know they can score against you.

"Every corner, throw-in, free-kick coming in, you have to deal with it, you have to be at it.

"Then you have to be more dynamic to make the low block. We weren't at that level today.

"At half-time you feel you have to think there is a real opportunity to go and get something from the game, but it wasn't to be. You have to remain patient even if they have got a lead on you.

"Then at the right time, inject speed and change the type of passes, but we weren't really doing that all afternoon.

"Then the third goal comes along and make it even more difficult."