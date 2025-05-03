Plymouth 1-2 Leeds United: Manor Solomon clinches Championship title with stoppage-time winner

Manor Solomon scored a brilliant stoppage-time winner to send Leeds up to the Premier League as champions as they came from behind to beat relegated Plymouth 2-1.

With Burnley beating Millwall 3-1, United knew only a win would make them champions on goal difference and Solomon made it happen, with both Leeds and Burnley endingthe season on a remarkable 100 points.

On-loan Spurs ace Solomon latched on to a through ball from fellow scorer Wilfried Gnonto before racing into the area from the left, beating marker Nikola Katic and firing low into the far corner past outstretched keeper Conor Hazard.

Image: Wilfried Gnonto equalised for Leeds

Leeds attacked from the off, winning a first-minute corner which Hazard was forced to punch clear under pressure.

Hazard was again called into action in the ninth minute, diving low to keep out Sam Byram's downward header from Solomon's 25-yard free kick.

Two minutes later Brenden Aaronson miskicked when well placed in front of goal from Jayden Bogle's cross into the box.

Argyle's first meaningful attempt on goal, in the 14th minute, came from teenage midfielder Caleb Roberts, who fired wide from 25 yards.

In-form Argyle striker Mustapha Bundu went much closer with his goal attempt in the 16th minute, weaving his way through four defenders before smashing his shot on the run high and wide.

Bundu went even closer with his next effort, which led to the opening goal.

The Sierra Leone striker again cut in from the left, before curling a shot beyond Karl Darlow in the Leeds goal and off the far post.

Leeds defender Byram could do nothing to stop the ball bouncing off him and in, as he raced in to clear.

Bogle - who fired just wide in the 20th minute - then sent over another brilliant cross from the right which Joel Piroe managed to first-time just over from close range.

Leeds were applying all the pressure but could not find a leveller.

Hazard made a superb diving save to keep out Aaronson's strike from the right side of the box and Solomon fired just over after cutting in from the left in the 30th minute, with the ball clearing the top corner by inches.

Aaronson's 33rd-minute shot flew over as Leeds frustrations grew.

Solomon also swept a shot high and over from 20 yards as he first-timed Illia Gruev's cut-back free-kick from the right.

Leeds pressure finally told early in the second half as Gnonto levelled in the 53rd minute.

Solomon - so often a thorn in Plymouth's side - drilled in a low cross from left and there was Gnonto at the far post to hammer the ball in from close range.

Byram came close to putting Leeds ahead from close range and another Solomon cross in the 65th minute but his header went narrowly wide at the far post.

Northern Ireland keeper Hazard raced out to cut out Bogle's dangerous 74th-minute cross from the right, catching the ball high up.

But Solomon would have the last word, earning Leeds the title they so dearly coveted.

The managers

Plymouth's Miron Muslic:

To follow...

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

To follow...