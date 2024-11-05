Plymouth 1-0 Portsmouth: Michael Obafemi scores winner as Argyle seal vital three points

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth claimed their first win in five Championship matches after beating bottom-placed Portsmouth 1-0.

Second-half substitute Michael Obafemi scored an 82nd minute solo goal to ignite this south-coast meeting at a sold-out Home Park.

The 24-year-old Republic of Ireland striker muscled Pompey skipper Regan Poole off a long through ball from Argyle keeper Dan Grimshaw before smashing a first time low strike into the corner past keeper Nicolas Schmid.

Argyle had an early scare when Poole had a far-post effort disallowed for offside.

Recalled playmaker Morgan Whittaker set up Argyle's first attack of substance in the sixth minute with a brilliant break from deep inside his own half, before releasing the ball to Darko Gyabi.

Gyabi - like Whittaker another Rooney recall - sped the ball across the box to Rami Al Hajj, but it skidded off the attacking midfielder.

It took 10 minutes to force a corner but when they did Schmid's punched clearance only flew as far as Hungarian central defender Kornel Szucs, who acrobatically sent the ball towards the top corner, where the Pompey keeper gathered safely.

Portsmouth had the better of the opening exchanges with left-back Connor Ogilvie's far-post header saved on the line by Grimshaw as Pompey forced another corner in the 16th minute.

Freddie Potts' cross from the left after 35 minutes should have been converted but Portsmouth had better fortune with their next foray into Plymouth's penalty area.

Josh Murphy's cross, again from the left, was acrobatically headed towards goal by the diving Matt Ritchie, but Grimshaw was equal to the effort.

That seemed to ignite Plymouth and, at the other end, Gyabi went close when he latched on to an Andre Gray goalwards header, first-timing just wide.

Just before half-time Portsmouth midfielder Potts sent a long angled grass-cutter just wide of goal.

Andre Dozzell let fly with a half-volley on the run which flew just over Grimshaw's bar from 20 yards in the 54th minute and seconds later Kusini Yengi sent an inviting, pacy cross across the face of goal that cried out for a far-post finish.

Argyle's best opportunity fell to experienced midfielder Jordan Houghton, after he was teed up just inside the box. Houghton kept his shot low and to the corner but Schmid, at full stretch, managed to tip the ball around his post.

A 63rd-minute Whittaker solo effort was ruled out for offside before Obafemi struck to leave Argyle unbeaten in their last five home matches.

The managers

Plymouth's Wayne Rooney:

"It's important to get the win, coming off the last four games, we had to do something to stop that run of results. I am delighted with three points. I wasn't looking for a performance, it was about the win. It wasn't the prettiest of games but it was the result that mattered.

"We didn't create many chances tonight. I was really pleased with the subs especially Michael, because he came on and got the goal. It was very important to keep our first clean sheet of the season. We have had to dig in at times. Portsmouth are an aggressive team and go man to man.

"I was really pleased with Matty Sorinola and Julio Pleguezuelo, who have come in to play two games in four days after not being in the team, and Andre Gray had to battle with the centre-backs and he did that well.

"Tonight was important that we got the three points by any means possible. If we can fix our away form we can put ourselves in a really good place."

Portsmouth's John Mousinho:

"Pretty simply we didn't put the ball in the back of the net when we had the chances and we didn't create better opportunities when we broke.

"I still think we created enough to win the game. There were probably three moments in the second half where the only times when Plymouth had any chances.

"One when we lose a tackle in the right-back area, the other one where Tom McIntyre dwells on the ball and he (Plymouth player) ends up being offside, so it's not a chance, and the other which is the goal.

"We don't deal with the long ball and it ends up being in the back of the net. It was really disappointing because I don't think we deserved it.

"It's a weird one because the performances we have had midweek away from home have been so far away from what we need to produce and that's been a real head-scratcher and you look at the results and think fair enough.

"This one is the reverse almost because we played so well off the back of a real good performance at Hull. We have not put the ball in the back of the net, not kept the ball out of the back of the net so yes it's been really frustrating."