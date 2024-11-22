Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Watford: Andre Gray's late equaliser preserves hosts' unbeaten home run

Former Watford striker Andre Gray scored a last-minute equaliser as Wayne Rooney's Plymouth stretched their unbeaten Championship home run to six with a 2-2 draw against the Hornets.

Gray smashed home from just inside the box after being teed up by substitute striker Mustapha Bundu in the sixth and final minute of stoppage-time.

Watford, who dominated early possession, took a ninth-minute lead when Vakoun Bayo slid in at the far post to beat home keeper Dan Grimshaw and convert Yasser Larouci's left-wing cross.

Gray levelled in the 23rd minute with a brilliant right-foot volley to meet skipper Lewis Gibson's long ball from inside his own half.

The forward used all his experience to allow the towering ball to drop in front of him before guiding the ball past Daniel Bachmann, at full stretch in the Watford goal, in at the far post.

Central defender Ryan Porteous - who had missed an earlier opportunity - made it 2-1 to Watford with a fine finish steering home Mattie Pollock's cross from the right as he slid into the six-yard box.

Porteous could have put Watford ahead from a 31st-minute corner, nodded down by Pollock into his fellow central defender's path. But Porteous, side footed wide from close range through a crowded six-yard box.

Image: Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney celebrates his side's late equaliser against Watford

Argyle playmaker Morgan Whittaker came close to putting Plymouth ahead after 26 minutes with an audacious half-volley from long range.

Whittaker's shot from 25 yards plus whistled just past Bachmann's post, with the keeper beaten for pace.

Striker Michael Obafemi then tried his luck, spinning to send a shot just wide from the edge of the box with a shot on the turn.

Grimshaw did well to punch clear an inswinging Giorgio Chakvetadze corner before Watford scored their second.

Argyle's on-loan Leeds' midfielder Darko Gyabi tried his luck from 25 yards but his shot on the run dipped just over the bar.

Grimshaw was forced into a good save, just under his bar, after Chakvetadze beat two defenders and let fly from the edge of the penalty area after 58 minutes.

Gyabi cut inside from the left in the 64th minute but his low shot was easily held by Bachmann, low down at his near post.

Sorinola's cross from the right was just too far ahead of Gray, who made contact but could only head wide in the 71st minute as Argyle pressed for a leveller.

Grimshaw made a great save with his feet to deny Bayo in the 78th minute after skipper Moussa Sissoko broke from the halfway line on the counter before teeing up the opening goal scorer.

But Gray had the final say to earn Argyle a point.

The managers

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney:

"I was confident we could get a late goal, because we've done it a few times now and there is that belief, especially when the fans get behind you.

"They've got the best player in the league but I thought after the first 10 minutes and going a goal down we did well to get back in it.

"We spread our centre-backs out a bit more in the second half and played better.

"We created a few more chances and the lads who came on made a difference.

"It was a fantastic goal from Andre. It's really difficult to score like that, a ball over the shoulder, I know how difficult that is to take, and it's a world-class finish. Andre's second goal was a fantastic finish.

"We have got a lot of games coming up between now and January and you can see the quality he has got.

"I am sure before January there will be conversations about him staying."

Watford boss Tom Cleverley:

"If you reduce Plymouth to what we did this evening, you win this nine times out of 10.

"I felt that we had so many opportunities in transition, we just weren't clinical enough.

"I can't be too angry with the players, it was everything we asked for. We asked for a real underdog mentality when we haven't got the ball.

"In possession we showed real class and calmness, we just didn't get the third goal that you always feel you need when you come here - they score a lot of late goals and that's what's undone us today.

"Sometimes goals are scored against the odds. It's taken an absolute wonder strike to get the equaliser.

"Andre's hit a strike that's a once-in-a-career goal and it hurts.

"As an ex-player and ex team-mate sometimes that gives a player an extra 10 per cent.

"Andre's performance in the final third is what got them a point today."