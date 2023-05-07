 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Port Vale vs Plymouth Argyle. Sky Bet League One.

Vale ParkAttendance11,998.

Port Vale 1

  • J Plant (3rd minute)

Plymouth Argyle 3

  • A Randell (34th minute)
  • J Edwards (38th minute)
  • F Azaz (61st minute)

Port Vale 1-3 Plymouth: Argyle comeback victory secures League One title

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle at Vale Park as goals from Adam Randell, Joe Edwards and Finn Azaz secured the title for Steven Schumacher's Pligrims

Sunday 7 May 2023 15:24, UK

Watch highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle.

Plymouth secured the Sky Bet League One title on the final day of the season as they came from behind to beat Port Vale 3-1.

The home side opened the scoring after just three minutes with a perfect through ball beyond the defence finding its way to James Plant, who slotted home.

Image: Plymouth came from behind to win at Port Vale

Despite going behind, Plymouth did not panic and eventually forced an equaliser in the 34th minute when a loose ball in the box fell to Adam Randell, who made no mistake on the half-volley.

The momentum led to another four minutes later with a blistering run down the line from Bali Mumba eventually leading to a cross which Joe Edwards was on the end of.

Argyle were determined to add to their tally after the break and scored a third after just over an hour as a Finn Azaz shot from just outside the 18-yard box was too good for Aidan Stone to stop.

Image: Manager Steven Schumacher and captain Joe Edwards celebrate with the trophy

The full-time whistle prompted huge celebrations from the 3,926 away support.

